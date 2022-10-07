Super Mario Bros. | Animation wins spectacular trailer; watch

Super Mario Bros.animation starring the mascot of Nintendo, finally won a trailer this Thursday (06) during the Nintendo Direct. In the video, you can see Mario (Chris Pratt) in high adventures alongside iconic characters from the Japanese developer; look above:

Pratt will voice Mario, and the animation will still have Anya Taylor-Joy like Princess Peach, Charlie Day like Luigi, Seth Rogen like Donkey Kong, Jack Black like Bowser and Keegan-Michael Key like Toad. Fred Armisen, Kevin Michael Richardson, Sebastian Maniscalco and Charles Martinetvoiced by Mario, Luigi, Wario and Waluigi, complete the cast.

The Mario movie is produced by Illumination, the studio responsible for My favorite evil and Minions, and its debut in Brazil is scheduled for March 30, 2023.

