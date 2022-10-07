‘SUS produced equity’, says Gastão Wagner

When a health professional carries out his activities in the public sector, it is not with a badge from the Unified Health System (SUS) that he identifies himself. “Nobody works in the SUS. Professionals can claim that they work in hospitals, health centers, but no one identifies the SUS, and this hampers the system’s image”, says Gastão Wagner de Souza Campos, professor at the Faculty of Medical Sciences at Unicamp and one of the creators of the SUS.

For him, the ramifications of care at the municipal, state and federal levels, in universities, hospitals and health centers, form a kind of “Tower of Babel”, with nothing in common that identifies care as a result of the public health system. The teacher is the interviewee of the new videocast episode Análise, available on the TV Unicamp channel on Youtube.

lack of visibility

The obvious intention to devalue the achievements and reach of the Unified Health System, which regularly serves 70% of the population subject to social inequalities, is another problem. The professor points out that the SUS runs counter to the interests of groups of doctors and businessmen, who defend the regulation of the market in the administration of health. In surveys about the system, the middle class, which does not use the SUS, evaluates it with a lower grade than its own users. “But the SUS produced equity, managed to reach the poorest sectors of the population and changed a lot”, says Gastão.

The lack of visibility of the importance of public health care also impacts funding issues. Despite having been one of those responsible for the expansion in life expectancy among children under 5 and over 60, the SUS is under pressure from liberal thinking, which criticizes public policies. Gastão says that, in these 32 years, the municipalities have doubled their investments, the states have increased 20 percent, but the federal government has only corrected inflation. The ideal, according to the professor, would then be to double the resources, which today reach 130 billion reais per year. In addition, it would be necessary to rebalance the allocations to primary care, which currently serves 48% of the population and receives 30% of the resources.

The role of SUS during the pandemic, research and partnerships with Unicamp, the people who implemented the system and the results of the constant search for improvement of HumanizaSUS in basic health care were also addressed during the interview.

health is independence

To enhance the image of SUS, Unicamp launched, in September, the campaign “Health is independence – Unicamp and SUS”. Icarried out by the Public Health Studies and Action Group of the Unicamp Institute for Advanced Studies (IdEA), the campaign aims to highlight the SUS, its achievements, its challenges and the relationship with the university, since its implementation.

A documentary that brings together testimonies and images remembering the history of the implementation of the SUS and the scope of the work carried out was released this Thursday (6). Directed and edited by Diego Padgurschi, production and interviews are signed by Samy Charanek, and images are by Marcelo Justo and Vitor Serrano. The coordination was in charge of the coordinator of the IdEA, Christiano Lyra Filho, with an argument by Gastão Wagner.

As part of the campaign’s actions, advertising pieces were also spread out at Unicamp’s entrances in Campinas and at strategic points on the campus.

Watch the documentary.

Check out the videocast Analyses: