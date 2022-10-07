Suspected poliomyelitis in a child in Pará is ‘alert’ and may ‘signal crisis’

The Pará State Health Department is investigating a possible case of polio, which causes infantile paralysis, in a three-year-old child. The report was made this Thursday (6), although the report was issued on Tuesday (4). There is no confirmation that there is circulation of the virus, which was found in the feces. The disease has been considered eradicated in Brazil since 1989, but there is a drop in vaccination coverage, and if the disease returns, there is a possibility of a new health crisis in the country. Analysis is by infectologist Unaí Tupinambás.

Confirmed detection of infantile paralysis virus in a 3-year-old child in Pará. The last time Brazil recorded a case of polio was in 1989. Historically 95%+ of children were vaccinated against polio. This year the campaign vaccinated only 50%. A tragedy. pic.twitter.com/cNry6LkeyF — Thomas Conti (@ThomasVConti) October 6, 2022

“The case issues a national alert. It was eradicated, but it can come back with the destruction of the national health program, the [Sistema Único de Saúde] SUS, led to what could become a crisis. You have to carry out an intense vaccination campaign. Zé Gotinha enters the area, expands. It is worrying and we have to act. To prevent infantile paralysis from coming back, we need to have 90% coverage. Children will be susceptible with low coverage”, explains the doctor.

There has still been no official position from the Ministry of Health, or from the Pará State Health Department. Isolation of poliovirus in feces does not necessarily mean that the virus is circulating. The case is an alert, however, to the possibility of circulation.

On Wednesday (5), Marcelo Queiroga, Minister of Health, said that Brazil is “in the risk zone” for the reintroduction of the virus. “Unfortunately, we have seen a comeback in several countries because of the drop in vaccination,” he said. “We need to act now. I appeal to parents, take children under five to vaccination posts,” he added.

With the need to widely communicate the risk situation of 🇺🇷 on the reintroduction of Poliomyelitis, I take advantage of this communication channel to invite parents, grandparents and guardians to take their children to vaccination posts. My message to the 215 million Brazilians. pic.twitter.com/Du7HNQeOhy — Marcelo Queiroga 🇧🇷🇧🇷 (@mqueiroga2) October 5, 2022

Child had not completed vaccination

“The type of virus detected in the test is one of the components of the vaccine, not being the wild polio virus, which has been eradicated in the country since 1994,” the Pará State Health Department said in a note. The Health Ministry said it would send a team to the state to follow up on the investigation. The folder suspects that the case is related to an error in the child’s vaccination.

The national CIEVS (Center for Strategic Information on Health Surveillance) must issue an updated risk statement on the subject.

According to members of the ministry, there is no circulation of the virus in Brazil and the case stems from a probable erroneous application of the vaccine. They say they are still afraid that the repercussion will get in the way of the immunization campaign against the disease.

According to a technical note from the Center for Strategic Information on Health Surveillance, from the government of Pará, the poliovirus was isolated in the child’s feces. The case had been previously reported as acute flaccid paralysis (AFP). The municipal Epidemiological Surveillance stated that, upon becoming aware, it carried out a home visit and requested a search for poliovirus in the child’s feces.

It also states that the boy’s vaccination schedule was incomplete. She had not received doses of VIP (inactivated polio vaccine) previously, and she also had only two doses of OPV, which is in disagreement with the norms of the PNI (National Immunization Program).

Investigation

According to the official document, other hypotheses that are not a diagnosis of polio were not ruled out, such as Guillain Barré Syndrome. The case took place in Santo Antônio do Tauá, after, on September 16, stool samples from the child were collected and sent to the Reference Laboratory of the Evandro Chagas Institute.

The examination was performed after the child developed fever, muscle pain, myalgia and acute flaccid paralysis (AFP) on August 21. There was also a loss of strength in the limbs reported.

Campaign

The polio vaccination campaign ended September without having reached the federal government’s immunization target, set at 95% of children aged between one and five years. Until the 29th, there was 54% vaccination coverage.

Polio can cause different complications in infected children, such as paralysis of the arms and legs and problems with the respiratory system. In the PNI (National Immunization Program), the vaccination schedule consists of five applications. The first dose should be taken at two months of age. The second is applied at four months and the third at six. All three of these applications are from the injectable vaccine, called Salk.

In addition to them, there are two boosters: the first at 15 months and the second at four years of age. These last two applications are made with the vaccine in drops, known by the name Sabin. This is not the first time Brazil has faced low rates of vaccination coverage against polio. The last time the country reached the goal of vaccinating at least 95% of the target population was in 2015.

“It’s a problem that’s been around for a few years and it’s not just a factor involved,” says Patrícia Boccolini, coordinator of VAX*SIM, a study by the Observa Infância project that investigates the drop in immunization coverage in children under five. Maintaining a high vaccination rate is the main tool to prevent polio from returning to Brazil. The last case of the disease in the country was in 1989, but it is still endemic in some regions of the planet. In addition, new records of the virus have been occurring in countries that had no occurrences for years, such as in

vaccination schedule

1st dose: two months of age (injectable vaccine)

2nd dose: four months (injectable vaccine)

3rd dose: six months (injectable vaccine)

1st booster: 15 months (vaccine in drops)

2nd booster: 4 years (vaccine in drops)

(With Folhapress)