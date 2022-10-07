Taiwan says it will consider any Chinese invasion of its airspace a ‘first strike’

Taiwan Defense Minister Chiu Kuo-cheng said the Taiwanese government would consider an invasion of the island’s airspace by Chinese fighter jets or drones as a “first strike”.

Speaking at a meeting of the Taiwan Parliament’s Foreign and National Defense Committee this week, Chiu did not specify what Taipei’s response would look like, but confirmed a shift in perception and reaction of Taiwan’s defense.

“In the past, we said that we would not be the first to attack, which meant that we would not fire the first shot without [a China] fire artillery shells or missiles first,” said the minister.

“But now the definition has obviously changed as China has been using other means such as drones. Therefore, we have made adjustments and we will see any intrusion by air entities [ao espaço aéreo territorial de Taiwan] as a first strike,” Chiu said.

Invasions of Taiwanese airspace by Chinese military aircraft have been common since last year, and in August, following a visit to Taipei by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Beijing carried out the largest military exercises in the region’s history, which included of fighters.

Despite Taiwan being administered separately from mainland China since the defeat of the Nationalists (who took refuge on the island) to the Communists in the Chinese Civil War, which ended in 1949, Beijing considers the island a rebel province, to be reincorporated until 2049, and that relations Direct dealings from other countries with the Taipei government are an intrusion into internal affairs.