The Farm 14: After a fight with Tiago, Shayan detonates a pawn, quotes production and receives a warning: “Afraid of him…”

The pawn vented about the behavior of his rival, with whom he had a friction last night, Wednesday (5)

During last night, Thursday (5), Tiago Ramos became a topic again among netizens after starring in a shack with Shayan. Several viewers called for the expulsion of Neymar’s ex-stepfather after claiming that the boy had allegedly assaulted his rival.

In conversation with Kerline and Alex Gallete, the Iranian ended up commenting on the rival’s behavior, claiming to find it aggressive. The subject came up when the allies were talking about the current farm, where Tiago, Deborah Albuquerque and Rosiane Pinheiro are located. “In live, she wants to show off, but she doesn’t do much. Ready!”said Shay about Rosiane.

“It’s her way of playing, okay, I think it’s weak. But he’s an even weaker player. Scary, aggressive…”replied Alex about Tiago’s behavior. “I think even the production is afraid of him because every time, when he comes at me, the production says: ‘break up'”, said Shayan. “He frightens”said the Farmer of the week.

Subsequently, the production of the reality show issued an alert to the confined. “It is forbidden to talk about the production”, said the voice to the pedestrians. Then, the sound of the broadcast was cut and the cameras of RecordTV’s streaming signal moved to the headquarters kitchen.