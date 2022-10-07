The most suitable FIIs to buy in October; KNCR11 takes runner-up and HGRU11 joins the list

The real estate fund market (FIIs) continued with a positive bias in September, but the intensity was lower compared to August – which remains the best period of the year for the segment, so far. Last month, the B3 index for the sector (Ifix) showed a slight increase of 0.5%, closing at 2,991 points. The performance increased the accumulated gain in 2022 to 6.6%, compared to 5% for the Ibovespa.

In the same way as in the previous survey, most of the brokers monitored by the InfoMoney made occasional adjustments to the recommended FII portfolios for October. The only exception was Genial Investimentos, which excluded four portfolios and added two to its referral base.

In the overall balance of choices, the leadership remains with Bresco Logística (BRCO11), for the 14th consecutive time, with the same eight entries.

There were changes, however, in the other highlights. The vice-leadership is now occupied by Kinea Rendimentos Imobiliários (KNCR11), which won one nomination and rose to six – unlike CSHG Recebíveis Imobiliários (HGCR11), which left one of the portfolios and jumped to third position, accounting for five recommendations.

Five is also the number of citations achieved by the CSHG Renda Urbana (HGRU11), the novelty of the month, having registered a debut in the period. The portfolio took the place of BTG Pactual Logística (BTLG11), which was replaced by a broker and ended up off the list of the most remembered.

The relationship ends, once again, with Capitânia Securities II (CPTS11), which remained with four nominations and was ahead of the funds in the same condition, by the tie-breaking criterion.

In terms of the macroeconomic scenario, BTG Pactual recalls that the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) of the Central Bank announced last month the maintenance of the basic interest rate (Selic) at 13.75% per year, after 12 consecutive hikes.

For the bank, the signs of easing of problems in global supply chains and the drop in commodities have suggested that the worst of the inflationary pressure of goods may be behind us. “However, signs of recovery in economic activity may counteract this effect”, he ponders.

Every month, the InfoMoney brings the five most indicated real estate funds in the portfolios prepared by ten brokerages. In the event of a tie, those with the highest average trading volume in the last 12 months are chosen, based on data from the financial information platform Economatica.

See below the preferred products for October, the number of appointments and the profitability of each paper in September, in the year and in the last 12 months:

ticker Background Segment recommendations Return in September (%) Return in 2022 (%) Return in 12 months (%) BRCO11 Bresco Logística Logistics 8 0.18 11.42 19.1 KNCR11 Kinea Real Estate Income receivables 6 0.69 9.78 17.17 HGCR11 CSHG Real Estate Receivables receivables 5 1.83 9.26 10.76 HGRU11 CSHG Urban Income Hybrid 5 1.8 16.71 24.54 CPTS11 Flagship Securities II receivables 4 3.45 5.89 6.98 ifix — — — 0.5 6.6 10.5

Sources: Economatica and brokers (Ativa Investimentos, BB Investimentos, BTG Pactual, Genial, Guide, Itaú BBA, Mirae Asset, Órama, Santander and Rico). Note: Profitability takes into account the reinvestment of dividends and the quotation on 09/30/2022.

Bresco Logística (BRCO11)

Present in eight of the ten portfolios surveyed, the fund remains the most recommended by specialists.

In a report, BB Investimentos recalls that the logistics segment was one of the beneficiaries of the new social dynamics imposed by Covid-19, which ended up boosting e-commerce.

“There is a great effort by retail companies to deliver the goods in the shortest possible time to consumers and, for that, the last mile logistical properties (last mile) are gaining more and more prominence”, says the brokerage, noting that 73% of BRCO11 assets are properties with this characteristic.

For October, the fund maintained the level of distribution of dividends to shareholders at around R$ 11.4 million, which is equivalent to R$ 0.70 per share, says the institution. The amount is equivalent to a rate of return (dividend yield) annualized rate of around 8.4%, based on the market price, calculates BB.

Kinea Real Estate Income (KNCR11)

The fund was included by Genial Investimentos in the list of recommendations for the month and, as a result, took second place in the general ranking, with six choices.

“The recommendation of this FII is based on the fact that it is one of the few receivables funds indexed to the CDI and, at this time of high interest rates, the fund tends to be more defensive and maintain its dividends”, says Genial.

According to the institution, the portfolio also has a dispersed credit portfolio with “good debtors”, a list that includes names such as Brookfield, JHSF and Iguatemi.

The broker also notes that, currently, KNCR11 has 109.9% of its equity (PL) allocated in real estate receivables certificates (CRIs), an exposure that is possible through the use of leverage instruments – indebtedness. The volume of cash resources is equivalent to 3.5% of the PL.

CSHG Urban Income (HGRU11)

Another fund included by Genial in October, the HGRU11 achieved five recommendations and appears as a novelty in the list of highlights for the period.

The brokerage company justifies its choice due to the product’s exposure to the retail segment and the management’s move to sell properties, as a way of obtaining capital gains to be distributed to shareholders. It also cites the decision to set up reserves to maintain the distribution of dividends at the current level.

Another aspect highlighted by the institution is the expectation that the properties of CSHG Renda Urbana may have a positive revaluation close to the inflation of the period.

The fund’s assets are composed of assets focused on retail food, clothing and education, located mainly in the South and Southeast regions of the country, with less exposure to the Northeast

CSHG Real Estate Receivables (HGCR11)

The fund was replaced in the revisions made by Genial, but remains in five other portfolios indicated in the month, one of which is BTG.

The bank states that the objective of the FII is to invest in CRIs with different risk profiles, seeking performance superior to the market. The list of debtors includes companies such as JSL, Ford, Iguatemi, São Carlos and Hilton Jardim.

“In terms of guarantees, the majority of the loan portfolio is located in the Southeast and South regions, with São Paulo being the state with the highest concentration.”

Currently, says BTG, CSHG Receivables has an LTV index (loan to value) below 50%, which, in practice, indicates that the assets invested have guarantees greater than twice the value of the debt, mitigating the risk of default.

“In terms of allocation, the fund’s portfolio presents a mix of papers indexed to CDI and inflation, which allows management greater flexibility to allocate in different operations”, comments the institution.

Flagship Securities II (CPTS11)

Capitânia continues with four notes by analysts and completes the list of October highlights.

According to BTG, the fund’s recommendation is based on the following points: dispersed loan portfolio; active management, with great capacity to generate additional profits via capital gains; robust guarantees; debtors with good credit risk; and exposure to other FIIs – which reduces the risk of a drop in the distribution of earnings in the face of a downward movement in interest rates and inflation.

The bank recalls that Capitânia is a receivables fund with exposure to high quality papers, for the most part, and that it also invests in shares of real estate funds, mainly in CRI funds.

What to watch out for in October

The interruption of the Selic high cycle, which took place about two weeks ago, was eagerly awaited by several sectors, including real estate.

Another good news was the September IPCA-15, which was negative by 0.37%, representing the second consecutive deflation, since it had dropped 0.73% in August. In 2022, the IPCA-15 accumulates an increase of 4.63%. The closed IPCA for the period will be released on October 11th.

The IGP-M, known as “rent inflation”, also dropped last month: 0.95%, after a negative variation of 0.70% in the immediately previous period. As a result, the high accumulated in the year was a little lower, at 6.61%.

Another important benchmark is the National Construction Cost Index – M (INCC-M), which remained practically stable in September, with a residual increase of 0.10%, lower than the 0.33% increase seen in August. The variation in nine months is positive at 8.91%.

