The reason for the ban on jet planes in Fernando de Noronha specified

Image: Gol Linhas Aéreas





This Thursday, October 6, as seen earlier, Azul Linhas Aéreas informed that it was notified by the National Civil Aviation Agency (ANAC) regarding a precautionary measure to restrict the operations of jet aircraft at the airport of Fernando de Noronha from October 12th.

In the face of the company’s statement, without detailing the measure, many assumptions were raised about the reason for the restriction, from environmental issues to conditions of the airport infrastructure.

Now, although ANAC has not yet made the decision public, and will only do so in an ordinance to be published on Friday, the Pernambuco state government informed, through a note, that it will follow the Agency’s determination, which is due to the condition of the airport runway, which is unsuitable for the safe operation of the jets.

The ordinance that the ANAC will publish provides for only two exceptional situations to the ban, for cases of medical emergency operations or transport of valuables carried out after prior coordination with the aerodrome operator.

According to NOTAM (notice to airmen) from Noronha airport, since August the site has been undergoing works, being closed to takeoffs and landings during the night, but, as everything indicates by the current measure, the runway is not in adequate condition. of your floor.



