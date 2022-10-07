‘There is no cut’, says minister about federal universities’ budget blockage | Education

Share this news on WhatsApp

“I want to make it clear that there is no cut, there is no reduction. There is no reason to say that there will be a stoppage”, he said at a press conference of the Ministry of Education (MEC) this Thursday (6th).

“What there was was a limit on financial transactions until December. [que] you can’t pledge everything in November. If the university needs to make an effort above the limit, it comes here and we will contact the Ministry of Economy and they will have the money”, he added.

Commitment, in administrative parlance, means that the money is set aside and cannot be spent elsewhere. According to the minister, the blockade carried out will not compromise the basic expenses of any university.

In a note, the MEC reinforced the statement and said that an adjustment was made to the commitment limit of the portfolio that “will not harm the activities of universities and federal institutes”.

“For individual cases, in which there is a need to increase the commitment limit, these may be restored, on a case-by-case basis, in negotiations with the Ministries of Education and Economy, so that there will be no harm to universities, federal institutes and, most importantly, not for the students either.”

Federal universities said on Wednesday (5th) that the federal government formalized a block of resources at the Ministry of Education, which will affect the activities of the institutions.

The government announced, at the end of September, a block in the Union Budget of R$ 2.6 billion, but has not yet detailed which ministries suffered the contingency.

Now, the National Association of Directors of Federal Institutions of Higher Education (Andifes), said that it was informed by the Ministry of Education that the total blockade for education was R$ 1 billion. Specifically for higher education, it is R$ 328 million.

Technical education entities also claim that they have suffered contingencies that can make the work of federal institutes unfeasible.

In a note, the Ministry of Education said that it had adapted to the blockade, in accordance with the government decree. The folder also said that, in December, the values ​​will be unlocked.

“MEC carried out the necessary reversals within the limits in order to comply with the Decree, which corresponds to 5.8% of the discretionary expenses of each unit. will be re-established in December,” the Ministry of Education said.

Blocking of BRL 2.6 billion

The BRL 2.6 billion block in the 2022 budget was announced on September 22. The objective, according to the economic area, was to comply with the spending ceiling rule – whereby most expenses cannot rise above the previous year’s inflation.

The ministries subject to the cuts were not disclosed at that time. A presidential decree, issued on September 30, brought the tables with the contingencies by area. Nonetheless, Contrary to what is usual, the Ministry of Economy did not disclose explanations detailing the contingency by areas.