Thiago Gagliasso turns into terror at the condominium with singing and insults to his brother

10/06/2022 10:37

Thiago Gagliasso, elected state deputy for Rio de Janeiro, would have become the terror of the luxury condominium where he lives in the West Zone of Rio, last Sunday (10/02). According to exclusive information from columnist Lucas Pasin, from the Uol Splash portal, he stayed up all night celebrating the election results and angered the neighbors.

Admittedly a bolsonarista, Thiago began to listen to music at high volume, around 3 am, between them I’m going to party by Beth Carvalho, singing at the top of her lungs: “Cry, won’t I call? The time has come, will you pay me, can you cry?”.

In addition to the singing, the new Liberal Party parliamentarian, who has not spoken to his brother Bruno Gagliasso for years due to political and ideological differences, between one song and another, allegedly shouted at the actor: “Hey, my brother, go take the *”.

In a video posted on Instagram, Thiago Gagliasso celebrated having received more than 100,000 votes and invited his older brother to work alongside him in his office, he was the seventh most voted candidate for the position of state deputy.

“I had a few protest votes that I know. ‘I’ll vote for him just because of the shit his brother says.’ you talking so much shit got me so many votes. So thank you. I wanted to thank you from the bottom of my heart. And you’re invited to be part of the cabinet. Don’t you want to support culture? Show your class the jobs we’re going to do do and how public money is used in culture. I’ll teach you. Come with me. Stop by the office”, he joked.

Check out the video below: