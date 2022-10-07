“This has happened before”: researcher discovers possible cause of déjà vu – Época Negócios

+



Two-thirds of people experience déjà vu at some point in their lives (Photo: Getty Images)

Have you ever had that feeling that you experienced the same situation before? The phenomenon, known as déjà vu — “already seen” in French” — has intrigued philosophers, neurologists, and researchers for a long time.

“People thought that maybe it was a mental disorder or some kind of brain problem. But the topic didn’t reach the realm of science until very recently,” writes University of Colorado Cognitive Psychology professor Anne Cleary, in an article in The Conversation.

Anne reports that initial research had a paranormal tone, taking the phenomenon to the supernatural side, such as past lives, for example. “At the beginning of the 21st century, the scientist Alan Brown decided to review the research, and managed to reach some discoveries about the phenomenon of déjà vu“, says Anne.

According to the scientist, two-thirds of people experience déjà vu at some point in their lives. The most common trigger of the phenomenon is a scene or a place, and the second most common is a conversation. The researcher also reported suggestions of a possible association between déjà vu and some types of seizure activity in the brain.

Déjà vu in the lab

Inspired by Brown’s work, Anne began to carry out experiments with the aim of testing hypotheses about possible mechanisms of déjà vu. One of them is that the déjà vu it can happen when there is a similarity between a current scene and another one not remembered in the individual’s memory.

“For example, imagine you are passing the nurses’ station at a hospital on your way to visit a sick friend. Although you have never been to this hospital before, you have the feeling of déjà vu“, she explains. “The cause for this experience may be the distribution of elements in the scene, including the placement of furniture and specific objects in the space, which may be similar to something you have experienced in the past”, adds the researcher.

If the individual does not remember the previous situation, he is left with the impression of familiarity – the déjà vu.

Virtual reality

Anne decided to test this hypothesis using virtual reality to place people inside the scenes. “That way, we could manipulate the environments that people found themselves in – some scenes shared the same spatial layout, although they were distinct,” she explains.

The survey results showed that the déjà vu it was more likely to happen when people were in a scene that contained the same spatial arrangement of elements from a previous scene that they saw but did not remember.

“This research suggests that a contributing factor to the déjà vu it may be the spatial similarity of a new scene to another in memory that cannot be consciously recalled at the moment. However, this does not mean that spatial similarity is the only cause of déjà vu“, concludes Anne, adding that more research is under way to investigate other factors.

