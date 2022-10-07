Tiago, ex of Neymar’s mother, comments on the player

Tiago Ramos, Lucas Santos, André Marinho and Thomaz Costa talked about football this afternoon on “A Fazenda 2022” (RecordTV). Tiago, who is the ex-boyfriend of Nadine Santos, mother of Neymar, praised the player.
“F*ck, bro, I’m so rooting for this guy to lift this f*cking trophy, because f*ck, what has this kid already done…”, Tiago said.
“And he’s confident, isn’t he?”, replied André.
The pawns analyzed other teams and cited specific games, and then returned to talking about Neymar. “Neymar is unrolled, bro. He’s out of the loop,” said Thomaz.
“If his injuries hadn’t happened… And this time we’ve been here, the guy must be destroying PSG. We came in, he was scoring too many goals, bro. Giving a fuckin’ pass”, pointed out Tiago .
“And this guy taking a penalty, brother? There’s not one that takes a penalty better than him”, opined Thomaz.
Tiago agreed: “That’s dirty.”
