Today’s contest accumulates and the prize goes to R$ 1.5 million

Nobody got the five numbers right in Quina’s 5968 contest, in a draw held today (6) by Caixa Econômica Federal, and the main prize was accumulated. With this, the next edition will have R$ 1.5 million at stake. The dozens revealed were 25-35-51-55-65.

Caixa reported that 54 bets hit the court and will win R$ 5,386.12 each. Another 3,016 people matched three numbers and will receive R$91.84 each. Already 81,985 bets match two numbers and will receive R$ 3.37 each.

How to participate in the next Quina draw?

You can choose from five to 15 numbers from 1 to 80. Bets must be placed up to one hour before the contest, that is, the accredited lottery shops and Caixa’s official website will register the games until 19:00 (Brasília time) draw day.

How much does the Quina bet cost?

Betting on Quina costs a minimum of R$2 (with five numbers), but can reach R$6,006 (with 15 numbers). If the bet is placed on the site, the minimum purchase in a virtual session is R$30, but this amount may include games in other lotteries.

What is the chance of winning Quina’s top prize?

With the minimum bet of five numbers (which costs BRL 2), you have a one in 24 million chance of getting them all right and taking the highest prize in Quina. If you put another ten in the game, the price of the bet rises to R$ 12, but the chances become one in four million.

How does Quina’s official pool work?

Group bets on the Quina pool start at R$10, but the minimum odds are R$3 per participant. Caixa allows from two to 50 shares in this modality.