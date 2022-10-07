TST begins to judge employment relationship between Uber and drivers in Brazil

The Superior Labor Court (TST) began to judge this Thursday (6) the analysis of 2 cases in which it is discussed whether there is an employment relationship between Uber do Brasil Tecnologia Ltda. and drivers who provide service to the application.

The cases began to be judged in the Court’s Subsection I Specialized in Individual Agreements (SDI-I), and the rapporteur of one of the cases, Minister Maria Cristina Peduzzi, voted not to recognize the employment relationship.

“There is no reason to consider subordination between worker and digital platform”, said the minister in her vote. In her understanding, there is no employment relationship because the work performed by digital platforms does not meet the requirements of articles 2 and 3 of the CLT. (see more below).

After Peduzzi’s vote, Justice Aloysio Corrêa da Veiga suggested that the cases be sent to the Full Court, so that they can be judged under the system of repetitive appeals (with the establishment of a binding thesis on the subject).

Then, the trial was suspended due to a request for a view from the other magistrate, Minister Cláudio Brandão.

Almost 500 cases began to be processed in the TST involving mobility companies that offer services through applications (such as 99, Cabify, iFood, Loggi, Rappi and Uber) since 2019, according to data from the Court itself.

Of these 496 labor lawsuits, 342 ask for recognition of an employment relationship. There are a total of 177 cases against Uber (U1BR34), of which 113 are related to the existence of an employment relationship.

divergent decisions

The 2 appeals that began to be judged today are embargoes against divergent decisions of 2 groups of the TST: the Third recognized the employment relationship of a driver from Queimados (RJ) and the Fifth Panel understood that there is no employment relationship between the company and a conductor from Guarulhos (SP).

Peduzzi is the rapporteur of the Third Class process, which recognized the employment relationship. In her vote, she accepted Uber’s procedural arguments, that the Class used premises different from those expressed in the decision of the Regional Labor Court of the 1st Region (TRT1) when recognizing the bond.

According to the minister, the TRT expressly indicated that the driver had full autonomy to define the days and times of work and rest, in addition to the number of rides, and that he did not receive orders or need to report his work to Uber.

The Third Class, however, adopted as grounds that the company required the driver to be connected to the digital platform and exercise “intense control over the work provided and compliance with its guidelines”.

Read too

Work in the digital age

Maria Cristina Peduzzi stated that, in the digital age, “labor legislation faces one of its biggest challenges”, since in the “on-demand economy” many workers without a job relationship or formal employment contract offer their services over the internet, in direct contact with the consumer.

“Considering the type of virtual platform used to bring customers and workers together, it is possible to verify in the new forms of production and organization of work some advantages that the traditional model of the employment relationship governed by the CLT is not able to provide”, said the magistrate.

The judge said that one of the characteristics of this reality is the autonomy of the worker, who “has freedom to choose which demands he wants to invest his time and skills in and which services he wants to perform”. In formal employment relationships, “the employee is subject to providing the services to which he is contractually obliged, with no margin for refusing a task”.

legal certainty

When proposing that it is necessary to sign a binding thesis on the issue in the Plenary of the TST, Minister Aloysio Corrêa da Veiga pointed out the complexity of the issue and the existence of several resources. The magistrate said that 99 and Uber have a large number of cases in the Court and that the definition of the issue only in the 2 cases under trial can further increase the judicialization of the matter.

Da Veiga highlighted that there are more than 5 million providers linked to the platform and that there is no “specific legislation in Brazil that allows the judge to safely analyze the issue”. He also said that there are different understandings even in other countries about employment relationship with digital platforms.

According to the minister, the biggest issue that has been brought to the Labor Court requires a reflection above the question of fact. “It is a legal relationship between the driver and the digital platform, a new system that has evolved around the world into a new modality of service provision and that reaches this entire range of workers in the face of the same legal relationship, atypical, but which does not may no longer be the object of a firm position by the Superior Court”.

view request

Minister Maria Cristina Peduzzi was in favor of the minister’s proposal and said that, “in view of the appeals that are being processed in this Court, it is relevant to define the legal discipline for a universe of workers”. Thus, she also voted for the referral to the Plenary. The proposal will return to the agenda of the SDI-I when Minister Cláudio Brandão releases the processes, due to the request for inspection.

(With information from TST)

