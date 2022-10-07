Ufba students act against cuts in universities

Students and professors from the Federal University of Bahia (UFBA) gathered at the institution’s Rectory, in Canela, Salvador, this Thursday (6), to protest against the new budget cut for federal educational institutions carried out by the Ministry of Education. . From there, they set off on a walk, passing through Campo Grande and following Avenida Sete.

The cut was denounced by the National Association of Directors of Federal Institutions of Higher Education (Andifes), which held a meeting with the deans in the morning to discuss the impacts of the measure and prepare a joint response on the matter. More details will be released later in the afternoon.

Students carried banners and posters asking for more respect for education and against corruption. The group started the act on the stairs that give access to the building, until at 11:15 am the doors of the main hall were opened and the group occupied the auditorium. The chairs, galleries and corridors were crowded. Leaders alternated in speeches with slogans before setting out on the walk. The downtown region was quite congested with the act.

Andifes denounced, this Wednesday (5), that the Federal Government carried out another block of resources in the Ministry of Education (MEC). The new decree formalizes the contingency within the entire MEC of R$2,399 billion, of which R$1,340 billion was announced between July and August and R$1,059 billion now.

According to the association, directors of the entity were called by the secretary of Higher Education of the Ministry of Education, Wagner Vilas Boas de Souza, for a meeting and were informed that the contingency decree increased the blockade of resources of the Ministry.

Andifes explains that specifically for higher education, the cut is BRL 328 million, which added to the amount that had already been blocked throughout 2022, makes a total of BRL 763 million taken from federal universities from the budget that had been approved for this year.

“Considering the already worrying financial situation experienced by federal universities, aggravated by the issuance of a new Decree, the Andifes Board of Directors is calling an extraordinary meeting of its full council, for Thursday to discuss the context and debate actions and measures”, he informed. to Andifes through a statement.