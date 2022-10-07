updated partial points new eliminated this Thursday (6/10)

This week’s rock in The Farm 14 is being disputed between Deborah Albuquerque, Rosiane Pinheiro and Tiago Ramos. The public will decide who should be saved and the least voted will be eliminated on Thursday night (6). Check the partial poll update UOL which points out who is the favorite in the hot seat.

In the update made at 19:24, Tiago Ramos holds, so far, the public’s preference, with 37.30% of the votes. Deobrah and Rosiane are vying for vote by vote. The dancer appears in second with 32.95%, while the former ronaldinha with 29.75%. One of the two has a high chance of being eliminated from A Fazenda 14, according to the Poll

Formation of the Roça

André Marinho started the formation of the roça last Tuesday (4) revealing the green power he had won from Iran Malfitano, winner of the fire test on Sunday (2). Exchange a bay pawn for a headquarters pawn”, was the advantage he received. The pawn exchanged Bárbara Borges for Deborah Albuquerque.

Vini Buttel, Farmer of the Week sent Alex to the hot seat. After the house vote, which focused on Tiago Ramos and Shayan, Iran Malfitano chose to give a double vote to Tiago, who ended up becoming the most voted. The model had the right to pull someone from the stall to the hot seat and Deborah was the target.

Rosiane Pinheiro was the last in the remaining one and occupied the fourth spot for the roça. She chose to veto Deborah from the farmer’s test that was disputed between Alex, Tiago and Rosi.

Farmer’s Test

The dynamic performed on the night of this Wednesday (5), live, in A Fazenda 2022, consisted of putting 10 rubber ducks in a lake.

Pedestrians should pick up the ducklings and take them to the lake via a toboggan. After the rubber pieces were already in the lake, players had to shoot jets with a water pump to make them move across the lake and across it.

The last duckling was locked. To gain access to the object, the pawns competed for a lucky panel. The race had to be restarted twice because part of the scenery broke and needed to be replaced. In the end, Alex ended up doing better and was the big winner, becoming the farmer of the week and escaping the farm.

