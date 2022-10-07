Vale (VALE3) wants to pay dividends and is close to releasing values, says BofA

Marketplace

THE OK (VALE3) is committed to unlocking value for shareholders and should implement its plans soon, analyzes Bank of America (BofA).

Yesterday morning (5), Vale confirmed the information that it had hired advisors to unlock value for its shareholders, after news broke that the mining company was in talks to sell a stake in its base metals business.

A report in the Financial Times on Wednesday claimed that the Vale signed Goldman Sachs to study a potential transaction for the sale of a share of its base metals unit, around 10% to 15% that could add up to US$ 2.5 billion.

Valley has “discovered” values

The news is good for Vale’s bondholders, according to BofA.

House analysts estimate that the sale of 10% to 15% of the Vale base metals unitat $2.5 billion, implies a total valuation of $16 billion to $25 billion for the asset.

Previous estimates of the house, on the other hand, pointed to a valuation of US$ 12.5 billion to US$ 17.5 billion, based on an Ebitda of US$ 2.5 billion per year and a multiple of 5x to 7x of Ebitda. .

The “new” asset value, which implies a value discovery of US$ 4 billion to US$ 7 billion for Vale.

In addition to the value discovery, Bank Of America’s team of analysts believe the sale of the minority stake in the unit could pave the way for future purchase agreements for the company’s Class I nickel, which could generate a premium over London Metal Exchange prices. , reference in industrial metals prices.

On September 29, Vale announced that its board of directors had approved the reorganization of its base metals operations in Brazil.

The approval provides for the transfer of copper assets to Salobo Metais and the transfer of nickel assets to a new company to be incorporated by the mining company.

“We maintain our neutral view of Vale, given BofA’s cautious view of iron ore, but we are constructive about the company’s focus on shareholder returns,” says the institution.

Bank of America believes a clear path to unlocking value in Vale’s base metals division should be announced by the end of this year, likely at Vale Investor Day in early December.

At Vale shares accumulated a drop of 1.53% at 12:30 pm this Thursday on the Brazilian stock exchange, being traded at approximately R$ 75.78.