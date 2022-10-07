Valentina and Deolane’s sister talk again

Valentina and Deolane's sister talk again

Dayanne, sister of Deolane Bezerra, and Valentina Francavilla discussed it again on social media. The ex-pawn said that she would protect Deborah from Deolane, after a widespread altercation in “A Fazenda 2022” (RecordTV), and angered the lawyer’s sister.

In a post on Twitter, Valentina shared a video of Deborah and Deolane’s discussion, and wrote: “Dogs that bark don’t bite! You can call me, Deborah, I’ll defend you”.

Dayanne replied to the actress: “Valentina, love? Try touching a strand of my sister’s hair. Oh, before I forget; taking a supplement would not hurt you.”

The exchange of barbs continued, with another publication by the former pawn on the social network: “Threat, coercing and humiliating (implying that I don’t know how to write) this is the family that calls itself Doctor! They work like that, thinking that the world revolves around them, and thinking the world is afraid of them”.

Finally, Deolane’s sister said that she would not continue with the discussion and that Valentina is looking for fame: “Your despair is for cute engagement, as they say; ‘mete o loko’. I’m not going to give you the stage you want, the controversy with me even earned you some new followers, but know that the source here is inexhaustible! However, if it depends on me, you will speak for yourself.”.

