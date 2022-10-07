Value of road freight dropped after drop in diesel: how much was left?

Check how much the value of road freight has dropped after the drop in diesel and check the ANTT statement about this drop.

Cargo carriers will pay less for road freight. Thus, the ANTT (National Land Transport Agency) published in the DOU (Official Union Gazette) the new price list for road freight, which considers the recent drop in diesel.

Thus, freight will have average reductions of 2.89% to 3.68%, according to the type of shipment. In a note, ANTT reported that it complied with law 14,445/2022, which determines a correction of the table every time diesel oscillates more than 5% down or up.

What is road freight?

First, road freight is the transport of goods that can be done within the same city, region, state or country. In this way, those responsible for it are the logistics companies that have specialized professionals to handle the cargo and take everything safely.

Therefore, there is a value to be charged for each delivery and behind it there are several details that form the final price of transport. Among them can be mentioned:

Load value;

Category;

Weight and size;

Route;

tolls;

Minimum fee;

Excess freight;

Transport fees.

What does ANTT say about road freight?

Check out the statement from ANTT below:

“For the adjustment, ANTT analyzed the price index table published by the National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP). Between the period from September 28 to October 1, the average price of Diesel S10 to the consumer was R$ 6.73 per liter, which resulted in an accumulated variation percentage, since the publication of Suroc Ordinance n° 214, of August 22, of 5.61%, when the last readjustment in the freight table took place”, informed the agency in a note.

Categories

It is worth noting that the table underwent a type of reduction. So, here’s how each category turned out:

Table A – road freight transport capacity: freight was 2.89% cheaper, on average;

Table B – operations with contracting only the cargo vehicle: the average retraction reached 3.1%;

Table C – road freight transport high-performance capacity: the value of freight dropped 3.37% on average;

Table D – operations with high-performance cargo vehicle only: the average reduction reached 3.68%

Image: Ronni Olsson / shutterstock.com