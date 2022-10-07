Video shows the arrest of a young black man and a cry of ‘they will shout Lula there in Africa’ in Goiás; MP asks PM for explanations | Goiás

A video shows the arrest of a young black man under the cry of “go scream Lula there in Africa”. The action took place last Sunday (2) in Novo Gama, in the surroundings of the Federal District, and was recorded. The Public Ministry (MP) asked the Military Police for explanations and the identities of those involved. One of the officers involved was removed from duty.

The images were published on the social networks of journalist André Caramante. In the video, the man appears shirtless being handcuffed. During the approach, it is possible to hear the phrase ‘go to scream Lula there in Africa now’. Despite the video, it is not possible to hear who says the phrase. Then, another man says that the young man is being arrested for being a Lula voter.

According to the police, the black man was handcuffed and arrested because he was close to a polling station supposedly holding an exit for PT candidate Lula. O g1 found that the young man was taken to the police, but, as he did not have electoral materials, he was released.

After the video was circulated on social media, the MP called the Military Police asking for explanations. According to the agency, they called the corporation asking for details of the approach and the identities of the agents involved in the case.

In a statement, the Military Police said that, as soon as they found out, they ordered the opening of an administrative procedure to investigate the circumstances of the case and removed the military police officer from his operational activities until the end of the investigations. The PM said that “it does not condone any type of conduct contrary to the precepts of the laws”.

O g1 called the Electoral Court to investigate whether, even without being held in prison, there was a record of an electoral crime involving the young man, but he was awaiting a return until the publication of this report.

The Public Security Secretariat (SSP) of Novo Gama confirmed in a note that the man was approached by the Military Police and Municipal Civil Guard. About the speech in the video, he said that it was not possible to identify who says the phrase.

EN spoke about the case

In a note, the president of the Workers’ Party of Goiás (PT), Kátia Maria, took a position on the case. In the document, she said that “the images show scenes of racism and political violence”. The party also informed that lawyers will contact the internal affairs department of the PM and the Municipal Guard of Novo Gama to investigate the case.

“We will not allow intimidation, political and police persecution of Lula’s supporters in Goiás. We live in a democratic state of law and demand respect for the population’s freedom of choice and expression,” the note reads.

The party also informed that it will call Governor Ronaldo Caiado (União Brasil) asking for the investigation, punishment of those involved and the guidance of the corporation to avoid new cases.

