Viviane Araujo: actress celebrates and posts photo of her son’s one-month birthday

After enchanting the followers by showing Joaquim eating, Viviane Araujo blew up the cuteness meter at post photos of your child’s first month celebration. The images received several comments from fans of the actress, who has two nannies to take care of Joca.

In the photos, Viviane Araujo and Guilherme Militão pose next to the couple’s son and dog. It is also possible to see that Joaquim won a blue cake to celebrate his first month of life. “A month of the purest and truest love there is! Our Joaquim! Son, me and Dad love you very much! God bless you!”, wrote Vivi.

In the comments, followers melted over the photos and wrote some wishes to the family. “Already?! How fast it went and Joaquim is more beautiful every day. Congratulations prince,” one posted.Good health and blessings to Joaquim”, wished another.Congratulations, family! Many blessings to Joaquim!”, commented a third.

Viviane Araujo’s belly surprises a month after delivery

Recently, Viviane Araujo had a dry belly 29 days after the birth of her first child, Joaquim. The click was made during the artist’s trip to the beauty salon to take care of her hair, on Wednesday (05).

In the image, Viviane Araujo appeared in a selfie with low-rise jeans and a black ¾-sleeved cropped blouse, which left her belly in evidence. In addition, the artist placed a “Perfect” sticker on the click. In just 15 days after delivery, Viviane lost about 11.4 kg.