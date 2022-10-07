Voters will define the future of SUS

The result of the first round left many people sad or worried. I always believed that our young democracy was solid and would never go back. After the 2016 coup, the last municipal elections and the victory of Bolsonaro, Doria, Witzel and Cia., in 2018, I adopted a position that lies between suspicious optimism and hopeful pessimism.

I am convinced that in the second round we will seal the country’s future for the coming decades. The electronic voting machines, now that the result has given breath to those who made previous excuses to contest it, will decide how health care will be for the 172 million who depend exclusively on the SUS.

The legacy of the government and the proposals defended by Lula in his program set him apart from his opponent in the field of health. He committed to expanding and strengthening primary care, reinforcing the Family Health Strategy, supporting states and municipalities to improve the infrastructure of the UBS and resume the Family Health Care Centers and the Smiling Brazil Program.

It proposes to develop health promotion and disease prevention actions, rescuing public policies that act on the main risk factors, encouraging healthy eating and physical activity, and the control of diabetes, hypertension, smoking and harmful use of alcohol and drugs.

Lula intends to guarantee access to the specialized care network, overcoming bottlenecks and waiting lines for consultations, exams, procedures and elective surgeries. In an emergency, it proposes the adoption of a strategy to solve the pent-up demand, which worsened even more during the pandemic, in addition to computerizing the network and making intensive use of Telehealth. The digital transformation of the SUS, ensuring quality of health information and data protection, is indicated as a priority in its Government Program.

Another priority is the structuring of policies to care for women, the black population, the LGBTQIA+ population and vulnerable people and social groups.

To face old and new emergencies and crises, Lula intends to recover the National Immunization Program, organize the health network to care for patients and family members who are victims of Covid-19 and promote studies and research on its sequelae. In addition, it proposes to strengthen the National Network for Disease Control and Sanitary Emergencies, linked to surveillance, alert and response to public health emergencies.

The fight against Chronic Non-Communicable Diseases, with priority for cancer, cardiovascular diseases (stroke and heart attack) and trauma, will be prioritized by preventive actions, early diagnosis and comprehensive care.

The Samu, created in 2003, will be reinforced and the UPAs will be qualified. Lula also proposes to restructure the Hospital Care Network in the SUS and expand beds in the most needy health regions, reinforcing the partnership with university and philanthropic hospitals, and improving the contracting and public regulation of beds in private hospitals.

A central theme is mental health care and care for people who abuse alcohol and other drugs, which will be conducted based on the principles of the Psychiatric Reform and with the guarantee of care in freedom and respect for human rights.

Lula also proposes the strengthening of pharmaceutical assistance, the restructuring of the Popular Pharmacy Program and the reconstruction of a policy for the Economic-Industrial Health Complex that ensures basic research and production of active pharmaceutical ingredients, medicines and other strategic products and services, based on the SUS purchasing power.

It is committed to strengthening the single and shared management of the SUS by the three spheres of government, with effective decentralization and tripartite agreement on commitments.

It assumed the commitment to improve the SUS financing standard, giving it more stable rules and less dependent on the cyclical fluctuations of the economy, with a view to increasing public spending on health.

With Lula, it is possible to envision a Brazil that regains its leading role in the International Health Agenda, that values ​​its workers, faces the precariousness of health work and recognizes the deliberative character of Conferences and Councils for the definition of health policies.

Just compare. They are not the same. Bolsonaro is responsible for the greatest health tragedy of all time. With it there will be the irreversible destruction of the SUS.

The future of Brazil and SUS is in our hands. •

PUBLISHED IN EDITION NO. 1229 OF CARTACAPITALON OCTOBER 12, 2022.

