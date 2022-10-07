Was the value of the new minimum wage revealed? See what Bolsonaro said

With the end of the year approaching, the minimum wage value frequently enters the discussion agenda of the federal government and society in general. Knowing the amount of the next national floor helps the market and the population in general in the financial organization. But how much can its value rise without affecting public coffers?

Read more: Challenging pre-election polls, Bolsonaro goes to second round

During an interview on Record TV, President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) even declared that he will propose a readjustment for the minimum wage 2023 above the inflation if he wins this year’s elections. Since the beginning of his term, the Chief Executive has opted to keep the correction of the floor level with the increase in the price of products and services, without real earnings.

Has the minimum wage been set?

According to the draft Budget Law (PLOA) of 2023, sent to the National Congress, the projection of the minimum wage for 2023 is BRL 1,302. The value has no real gain, as seen in previous years. However, Bolsonaro said he will negotiate with parliament to change that figure.

According to the representative, the reason why he did not offer real gain before involved spending on the Covid-19 pandemic:

“We spent R$700 billion in 2020 not only to fight the virus, but with resources for states and municipalities and for emergency aid. We paid emergency aid to 68 million people in 2020. We couldn’t go beyond the readjustment equivalent to inflation,” Bolsonaro said.

Brazilian minimum wage

Annually, the national floor uses the National Consumer Price Index (INPC) as a reference for its correction, considered one of the main indicators of inflation. In short, the readjustment applied to the minimum wage takes into account the calculation of the previous year’s price hike.

For this reason, even if it increases every year, people’s purchasing power remains the same, serving only to maintain the expenses of workers and those who receive benefits from the National Institute of Social Security (INSS) – such as retirements and pensions – with the value of a minimum wage.

In years prior to 2019, in addition to the INPC, the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) – which represents the sum of all goods and services produced in the country – was also included in the calculation of the minimum wage. This form of measurement contributed to the increase in value in order to cover inflation and guarantee real gains to the population.