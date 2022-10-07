Watch the first trailer for Need For Speed ​​Unbound

The new game in the series returns to the street racing universe with very stylized visuals

A little earlier than had been programmed by Electronic Arts, the company announced this Thursday (6) the first official trailer for Need for Speed ​​Unbound. The new game in the franchise promises to preserve its roots in the street racing culture, offering players a new visual style that takes advantage of the power of the current generation of consoles.

The video released by developer Criterion confirms the rumors and leaks that showed that the game will combine realistic visual elements with stylized effects. During the races, the player will see a series of animations and details that seem to have come straight out of the world of graffiti.

Need for Speed ​​Unbound’s stylized look will also affect its characters, who appear as figures worthy of belonging to a Japanese animation. Criterion has not released details about the plot of the new game, but the official description shows that the player will Engage in Lakeshore City’s racing scenewhere you’ll have to evade the police and defeat your opponents to reach the event known as The Grand.

Need for Speed ​​Unbound arrives on December 2nd

Electronic Arts also confirmed that the new game in the series will bring several performance and visual adjustment options for the vehicles used by players. “Fill your garage with custom, precision-tuned cars and light up the streets with your style, unique tweaks and a vibrant global soundtrack that hits every corner of the world”, states the official description of the game.

Need for Speed ​​Unbound will have official theme song “Shittin Me” by rapper A$AP Rocky, who should also appear as one of your characters. In addition to having to compete and win races to increase his reputation on the underground circuits, the player will also have to deal with a relentless police force and equipped with a variety of features.

Electronic Arts shall start this Thursday (6) the pre-sale of the gamewhich has versions for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PRAÇA. The game will be available in versions standard and palacethe latter granting access to four additional cars and various items for vehicle customization — whoever purchases any of them in Pre-order grants you 3-day early access to the full experiencewhose official release date is December 2 this year.

Forza Horizon 5 will celebrate 10 years of the series with special events in October

Challenges, tracks, cars and music from previous games should make their return from the 11th of next month



…..

Has PlayStation 5 available on Amazon. The console in the full version + the game Horizon Forbidden West is leaving for BRL 4,549.99 on Amazon. Check out this and other offers here.

Source: Electronic Arts/YouTube