we list everything you need to do before applying for credit

key points Auxílio Brasil consigned credit will be released in October;

Consumers must be aware before applying for credit;

The release of the product will take place in at least 60 banks.

Salesópolis, SP —

Finally will be available very soon the Auxílio Brasil payroll loan. The product can be hired in at least 60 banking institutions that are currently undergoing a screening process in order to follow up with the rules passed by the federal government. The information was shared by the Minister of Citizenship, Ronaldo Bento.

The citizen who decides Apply for the Auxílio Brasil payroll loan You need to keep in mind some very important information. As the fact that the credit is also a debt that will be assumed, since every month the installment of loan payment will be deducted from the family benefit. Therefore, the money borrowed must have an efficient and worthwhile destination.

Experts believe that the best use for credit should be paying bills that have a higher value. And yet, that of small business investment in order to achieve financial independence. In this sense, some entities strongly criticized the product because it can make people living on low incomes indebted.

In addition, credit protection entities claimed that the Families can be abused by banks, when contracting the Auxílio Brasil payroll loan without understanding the risks. The demonstrations were accepted by the Ministry of Citizenship, and for that reason the Ministry demanded that the banks leave the operation of financial credit in detail.

How will the Auxílio Brasil loan be charged?

When contacting the bank of your trust, before finalizing the contracting of credit, the citizen must be informed about how much will be charged in the payroll loan Auxílio Brasil. The first point to be understood is that the product’s assignable margin is 40%, which means that the installments cannot commit more than 40% of the benefit amount.

The payment of BRL 400 and not BRL 600 is used as a reference, because the second option has a temporary value. This means that up to BRL 160 will be debited from the Auxílio Brasil payment each month for the consigned credit to be paid.

The billing and payment conditions are:

Payment term: up to 24 installments (2 years);

Interest rate: up to 3.5% per month.

Caixa Econômica, for example, has already informed that the The bank’s interest charge will be less than the 3.5% ceiling. Therefore, the client must analyze how the institutions will behave in this matter, and choose where the credit is cheaper.

What happens to those who are excluded from Auxílio Brasil?

The payment of the Auxílio Brasil payroll loan will be made with the discount directly on the benefit receipt account, that is, the one created in Caixa Tem. But if the family fails to comply with the rules and is excluded from the program credit payment must continue.

Therefore, on the date on which he would receive the government salary, the citizen must deposit an amount equivalent to the payment of the financial credit, so that the bank can make the payment. Otherwise, you will have to bear consequences such as registration with the CPF in credit protection agencies.

What do I need to do to hire the Auxílio Brasil consignment?

Those interested in hiring the consigned Auxílio Brasil should start preparing. The expectations are that until the beginning of the second half of October the product is already available on the banks. Check out some tips to get ahead in this process:

Look for banks that are qualified to offer payroll-deductible loans (eg Caixa Econômica, Pernambucanas and Agibank);

Update your data in the Caixa Tem App in the “Update registration” option;

Start your financial planning to understand if it is worth asking for the loan;

Carefully read the bank’s rules for offering the product;

Think of a destination for the amount borrowed that does not generate more debt.

The next step is to choose the bank you trust and make the request for the consignment of Auxílio Brasil as soon as it becomes available. You will need to submit personal identification documents, and the aid holder’s NIS number.