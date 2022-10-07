What are the 10 best cities in the world for tourism? See the Condé Nast ranking

In its 25th edition, the award Readers’ Choice Awards from the traditional tourism magazine Condé Nast Traveler You already have your winners. And in the list of the best cities in the world for 2022, unfortunately, there are no Brazilian cities.

The award had the votes of thousands of readers of the magazine, and famous tourist cities, such as New York, Paris and London, did not even enter the top 10 of the ranking.

The best cities in the world in 2022

Mexico and Canada were the countries that stood out on the list, with two cities each in the top 10 cities in the world in 2022.

The score for each city is the percentage that represents the overall average reader satisfaction with the destinations. Check the ranking of Condé Nast Traveler with the coolest cities to visit:

10 – Mumbai, India

The current list of awards made it clear that travelers are looking for new destinations – and falling in love with them. Travelers to Mumbai, India, have plenty to explore, such as visiting ancient temples, enjoying a sunset at the ‘Gateway to India’ or strolling along Marine Drive. It got a score of 88.27.

9 – Cape Town, South Africa

With a score of 88.27 (the same as Dubai), Cape Town appears in the 9th position of the ranking. One of the main tourist cities in South Africa, it has several attractions, such as ‘Table Mountain’, a good hotel chain and gastronomy for all tastes.

8 – Quebec, Canada

Founded in 1608, Quebec is on the ‘French side’ of Canada and one of its most famous buildings is the now Fairmont Le Château Frontenac hotel, an old castle popular with tourists for photos (or to stay in, for the more wealthy). . It had 88.29 points.

7 – Merida, Mexico

As we can see, the scores between the cities were very close to each other, and the Mexican Mérida won 88.30 points. Founded in 1542, it is in the southeast of the country and, despite being a destination for many Mexican and even foreign tourists, it is little explored by Brazilians. The historic center and the region’s cenotes are some of the main attractions.

6 – Tokyo, Japan

The pulsating, modern and historic Tokyo earned 88.32 points. After more than two years of strict restrictions due to the pandemic, Japan will fully reopen its borders to tourists and Tokyo will surely be one of the most sought after destinations in the country.

5 – San Sebastian, Spain

With 89.15 points, San Sebastian, in Spain, ranked 5th among the best cities in the world according to readers of Condé Nast Traveler. It is known for its beautiful beaches, but also for its gastronomy: it has star-studded restaurants that are sought after by many tourists.

4 – Bangkok, Thailand

Once a popular ‘backpacker’ destination, Bangkok, Thailand is increasingly welcoming tourists seeking out the temples and bustling urban life of the city. It had 89.36 points.

3 – Victoria, Canada

Victoria, Canada, is the capital of British Columbia. Famous for its outdoor activities, it is a city with Victorian architecture and, with 89.46 points, it entered the top 3 of the list of best cities.

2 – Singapore

The city-state Singapore got 89.49 points and the second place for several reasons: it is modern, with different tourist attractions, has several parks and bars and restaurants that make the residents and tourists happy.

1 – San Miguel de Allende, Mexico

The title of best city in the world went to San Miguel de Allende, with 92.94 points. Declared by UNESCO as a World Heritage Site, the Mexican city has a rich history and low crime rate, not to mention a wealth of culture and flavors.

All winners and categories of Readers’ Choice Awards can be seen on the magazine’s official website.

What did you think of the ranking of the best cities in the world? Did you miss any Brazilian city? Leave your opinion!