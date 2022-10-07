What Is My Movie: Website Finds Names of Movies You’ve Watched | Internet

What Is My Movie is a website that lets you find out the names of movies that users have watched but don’t remember the title. When accessing it, it is necessary to enter, in the internal search bar, any detail related to the searched feature, such as actors, quotes or themes. Once this is done, What Is My Movie will return a list of matching movie options. As the site is not available in Portuguese, it is necessary to search in English. The platform was developed by Valossa, an artificial intelligence company that emerged from the University of Oulu, Finland. Here’s how to find out the name of a movie you’ve watched.
Here’s how to use What Is My Movie to find out the name of the movie you’ve watched — Photo: Caroline Silvestre/TechTudo
How to use What is My Movie to find out the name of movies
Step 1. Access the website What Is My Movie (www.whatismymovie.com) via cell phone or computer;
What Is My Movie website homepage — Photo: Reproduction/Caroline Silvestre
Step 2. In the search field, enter the details you remember. You can search by titles, characters, actors, directors, quotes, costume descriptions, location, theme, or even awards. In addition, the platform also supports voice search. Just click on the microphone icon. Here, let’s see an example of how to find the name of a movie by the plot. First, we type “movie in which Keanu Reeves defuses bomb on bus”. It is worth mentioning that the terms must be entered in English. Then we click on the “Search” button;
How to find a movie through the website What Is My Movie — Photo: Reproduction/Caroline Silvestre
Step 3. Next, a list of results will appear on the screen. Each work listed comes with a title, year of release, official cover and a synopsis. In our case, the Speed movie was the first result. In other words, the platform got the answer right;
What Is My Movie results list — Photo: Reproduction/Caroline Silvestre
Step 4. By clicking on the options just below the search bar, the site makes it possible to filter the results by general, title, actors, directors and traditional search;
Adding filters to the What Is My Movie search result — Photo: Reproduction/Caroline Silvestre
Step 5. Signal the algorithm that it has found the movie it was looking for. To do this, just click on the green “Good Match” button;
Signaling the What Is My Movie algorithm that you found the correct movie — Photo: Reproduction/Caroline Silvestre
Step 6. If you found a movie that shouldn’t be on the list, signal the algorithm via the red “Bad Match” button. This helps make future search results more accurate;
Signaling the What Is My Movie algorithm that the movie should not appear in the search result — Photo: Reproduction/Caroline Silvestre
Step 7. Selecting “More Like This”, the site presents films with the same theme;
Searching for similar movies on What Is My Movie — Photo: Reproduction/Caroline Silvestre
Step 8. A new movie list will appear on the screen. In this example, the site has collected films similar to Speed.
What Is My Movie list brings together similar films — Photo: Reproduction/Caroline Silvestre
with information from What is My Movie
