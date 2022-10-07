Why Petrobras (PETR4) needs to raise fuel prices – Money Times

In recent days, the price of Petroleum rose because of the 2 million barrels per day cut in production by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies (OPEC+) from November.

As a result, Brent oil prices (international reference) reached their maximum in three weeks and may exceed US$ 100/barrel.

THE Petrobras (PETR3; PETR4) needs to raise the price of fuels to keep up with international values. But the company faces resistance from the government of Jair Bolsonarowho wants to hold down prices until the second round.

According to data from the Brazilian Association of Fuel Importers (abicom), the lag in the price of Gasoline, in relation to the value practiced in the international market; the difference in diesel is -8%.

on account of importers

If the state-owned company chooses to hold the readjustment, those who should be most impacted are the importershighlights Rafael Passos, analyst at Ajax Capital.

“It is important to monitor this issue, considering that this lag has a relevant impact on importers, who supply around 30% of the national demand for fuel”, he says.

Basically, the account doesn’t close: if prices outside are higher than in Brazil, companies stop importing. After all, they will pay more to buy and will not get a return on the sale. This puts the country’s supply at risk.

History of readjustments

The last time the company raised prices was on June 18 – at the time, a liter of gasoline at distributors was worth R$ 4.06 and diesel R$ 5.61.

The state-owned company’s pricing policy has always been criticized by Bolsonaro, so much so that he changed the company’s CEO four times. Caio Mario Paes de Andrade took office on June 28 and, since then, Petrobras has announced price reductions nine times – backed by the oil slump.

The last drop in the price of gasoline was announced just over a month ago, on September 1st, when the liter dropped from R$3.53 to R$3.28.

The diesel readjustment, on the other hand, is more recent. The announcement was made on September 19 and the price went from R$5.19 to R$4.89.

Follow Money Times on Instagram!

Connect with the market and have access to exclusive content about the news that enrich your day! Every day a summary with what was important in the Minuto Money Times, interviews, lives and much more… Click here and follow our profile now!