Will Nubank close? Fintech clarifies fake news that worries customers

Rumors about the closing of Nubank in Brazil have been circulating on the internet after the change of registration in the Brazilian Stock Exchange and the instability of the application in the last week.

Last Wednesday (06), users complained about problems in the bank’s platform. The financial institution’s application would have been offline from 10:30 am.

Faced with this scenario, many wonder about Nubank’s activities in the country, but fintech clarifies that operations continue and that the rumors are nothing more than fake news.

Customers and the closing of Nubank

Whenever problems involving banks happen, customers use social networks to express their concerns, doubts and even demand an opinion from the institutions.

With Nubank on the rise, Twitter users used the social network to ask questions about the fintech closing and say that the matter is really being spread by other people. Check out.

what is this story that nubank is going to end people??? me in — Juliana (@ajulianalvesv) October 1, 2022

What is this story @nubank will end up in Brazil, explain this story to me properly… — Luiza Ramos (@Luuuuuh16) October 5, 2022

Is it true that the app will end? Can anyone tell? — Lohrayne Maia (@Lolo_maiaa) October 5, 2022

and my mother who called me super worried because they told her that the nubank (where she has an account) is going to end and that she had to withdraw all the money from there but she can’t open the app — doll (@squidjoys) October 5, 2022

Nubank’s Positioning

As soon as the rumors started on the networks, after the withdrawal of shares from the Brazilian Stock Exchange, Nubank manifested itself.

According to fintech, the rumors are nothing more than fake news. Currently, fintech is one of the largest in the country and has more than 65 million customers. Compared to the largest digital banks, Nubank appears at the top of the world ranking.

Based on the note published on the website, there is no chance of Nubank “ending”, as people say. In fact, the bank is working to expand its services even further.

The announcement of the exit of BDRs (Brazilian Depositary Receipts) from the stock exchange does not impact the bank’s other customers. For investors of this type of asset, the bank also offers options for investment migration.

About last Wednesday’s instability (06), fintech issued the following note:

“We regret what happened and inform you that operations are gradually returning to normal. Nubank clarifies that the app went through a temporary oscillation due to routine updates.”

Nubank also spoke on Twitter in order to answer users’ questions. Check out.

Nubank was born in 2013 and will continue to work to serve customers in less bureaucratic ways, a key factor for the success of digital banking.

Image: gustavosapienza / shutterstock.com