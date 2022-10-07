Will of Jô Soares comes to light: find out who will be the presenter’s millionaire fortune

Jô Soares died on August 5th, at the age of 84, and since then, a doubt has been in the air: who would the millionaire heritage of the man who was once the highest paid presenter in Brazil go to? With no direct heirs after the death of his only son, the comedian benefited people from his acquaintanceship.

According to journalist Jeff Benício, from Terra, Jô left most of the estate to his ex-wife and best friend Flávia Pedras. Even after the separation, the ex-couple never stopped having a strong connection and it was she who took care of the presenter during the period of poor health. In addition, the publicist also inherited the collection of works he developed as a visual artist.

According to Jeff, Jô contemplated in his will some trusted employees who worked with him for many years. He was described as a boss who was attentive to the well-being of his staff and who always helped his partners financially.

JÔ SOARES’ EX-WIFE REGRETS THE ABSENCE OF THE HUMORIST: ‘There were so many things for me’

On the day the comedian’s death completed a month, Flavia Pedras rescued an unpublished photo of Jô and quoted a song by Caetano Veloso to describe her relationship with her ex-husband. “I’m such a lonely man / But you shine in what I am / And my way and your way / It’s a neither go nor go“, says a snippet of the song.

Flavia completed the tribute to Jô remembering the first month in the absence of the beloved. “1 month… He was so many things to me, mother and son are just two of them. How lucky, how I miss you, my boy“, wrote the designer.