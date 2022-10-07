With an end in Travessia, Grazi Massafera talks about backstage

+Called “feinha” by the public in childhood, Didi’s daughter became a woman and became one of the most beautiful

Grazi Massafera will participate in Globo’s new 9 pm soap opera, Travessia, but only in the first chapter.

On social media, the actress shared a video celebrating the success of the recordings and the gratitude she feels for working with great artists.

She began by saying about the intensity of her short stint in the soap opera: “Last week I finished recording my participation in Travessia. My passage through the novel is short (first chapter). And yet it was intense.”

Then, Grazi Massafera explained about the pleasure of acting with people who love her: “So this post is to talk about challenges and projects that move me, about welcoming, about acting with pleasure and having someone who loves you by your side. And here we go: whoever wants us well is also the one who provokes us so that we can do our best. With all this around me, it was exactly like that, it couldn’t be different!”.

Grazi Massafera said that playing the character Débora gave her the opportunity to act with high spirits: “Playing Débora gave me the opportunity to work with the astral up there, even with a huge responsibility”.



THANKS FOR THE PROFESSION

Grazi Massafera also highlighted that it was very difficult to apply some techniques to her performance, but she managed: “I celebrate the achievement and possibility of a smooth routine in the face of the difficulties of the daily challenges of the profession. In my career, it took me a while to understand and apply all this, today I can say I did it!”.

Finally, he said that he hopes he can touch the fans: “And I hope to be able to touch you and I have the honor to say that my professional choice brings me companions, partners and friends”.

