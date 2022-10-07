With Paes and Freixo dispute, Lula’s campaign targets center-right

To reverse the 984,000-vote advantage of Jair Bolsonaro (PL) registered in the first round in Rio de Janeiro, Lula’s (PT) campaign organization in the state wants to bring together local center and center-right politicians and remove the PT’s image. of traditionally leftist strongholds.

At the head of the negotiations are the mayor of the capital, Eduardo Paes (PSD), the candidate defeated for the Senate by the PT, André Ceciliano, and the state president of the PT, João Maurício Freitas. Marcelo Freixo (PSB), a defeated candidate for the state government, also participates, but faces resistance.

O UOL found that Freixo and Paes are vying for the position of campaign coordinator in RJ and are unable to reach a consensus. On the mayor’s side, the argument of penetration into regions associated with the right and political articulation. Freixo, on the other hand, has in his favor the ability to mobilize left-wing militancy.

Officially, interlocutors of Lula’s campaign in RJ deny any divergence between Paes and Freixo and claim that the focus is on electing Lula. The fact is that there is no consensus — and the expectation that he will come is low. Lula’s campaign in the state is divided into several organizational fronts.

Less central and south, more Baixada Fluminense and west

Paes, who is the state president of the PSD, has already ruled out organizing events in the center and south of the capital. —places associated with the left and where Freixo performed better at the polls. The understanding is that Lula will not lose that vote and that the fight is to win the vote of the undecided, neutral or those who voted null.

The expectation is to take the former president to the west of Rio de Janeiro and Baixada Fluminense.regions where Cláudio Castro (PL), re-elected governor, and Bolsonaro had an expressive vote.

Voting map of presidential candidates Lula (PT) and Jair Bolsonaro (PL) in Rio de Janeiro Image: Art/UOL

The rallies should focus on Lula’s achievements – when he was president – ​​that benefited residents of these regions.

To organize the acts, the campaign already targets the support of Waguinho (União), mayor of Belford Roxo, in Baixada Fluminense. The forecast is that there will be a rally in the city on the 12th, with a focus on evangelical leaders.

With a name hitherto unknown in the capital, Waguinho elected the most voted deputies for the Chamber of Deputies and for the Alerj (Legislative Assembly of Rio de Janeiro) —his wife, Daniela do Waguinho, and Márcio Canella, his main political ally, both from the Brazil Union.

In the opinion of André Ceciliano —the president of Alerj has good communication with politicians from the Baixada—, it is necessary to intensify actions with evangelicals. Along with Paes, Ceciliano also wants to talk to more centrist politicians — a strategy condemned in the first round, as many of these politicians were allied with Castro, Freixo’s opponent.

On the 13th, Lula is expected to hold a rally in the west of Rio. Actions within the state are not ruled out.

About that, left-wing parliamentarians —from the PSOL and the PT itself— more linked to Freixo, organize plenary sessions with the militancy to campaign in the streets.

One of the arms of the militancy is the Federation of Favela Associations of Rio de Janeiro, which will initially create a campaign centers for Lula in 15 favelas, with distribution of campaign material and leafleting.

There is also the expectation that Lula will be able to go on a public agenda in one of the favelas of Complexo do Alemão, in the north of Rio, by October 30, the date of the second round.

Lula’s campaign assesses that Freixo lacked engagement

The strategy differs from that made by the PT in partnership with Freixo until then. In the 45 days of the first round, the assessment of the PT national campaign is that Lula’s image was very much tied to the left, a field in which Freixo emerged and established himself as a politician — despite his shift to the center.

There was also criticism of Freixo’s low number of crucial public agendas, such as rallies, which are often useful to demonstrate strength and introduce the candidate to the electorate.

Freixo’s only major rallies were those organized by the PT campaign in the state of Rio. The result came at the polls — even with Lula being the most voted candidate in 22 municipalities in the state, Freixo failed to lead the vote in any of them.

O UOL found that the final assessment of part of Lula’s campaign is that Freixo’s efforts fell short of expectations, which also contributed to the low engagement of the presidential campaign in the state. Now, the goal is to change this scenario.

Another assessment by interlocutors heard by the report is that there was little political articulation between Freixo and Lula with center politicians, which meant that Lula received almost 1 million fewer votes than Bolsonaro in the state.

PDT support is reinforced in RJ

The only time Lula was at a rally with center and center-right candidates was at Quadra da Portela, in Madureira, in an event organized by Paes — who supported Rodrigo Neves (PDT) for the state government.

Yesterday (5), Lula spoke to the press about the support of the PDT, alongside Carlos Lupi, the national president of the party. Lula thanked the declaration of vote and confirmed that he will be in Rio next week, signaling that the state is important for the final stretch of the campaign.

“If Rodrigo [Neves] want to help me in Niterói, I will be very grateful. In São Gonçalo, I will be very grateful. (…) Next week we will be in the Marvelous City and surroundings”, she said.

Lula also stated – without detailing the actions – that “democracy will reign again in Rio de Janeiro, and the people will once again take to the streets to do politics”.

*With information from Lucas Borges Teixeira, from São Paulo