With sclerosis, Ludmila Dayer celebrates walking in the mountains after 2 years – Who

Ludmila Dayer (Photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

Ludmila Dayer published a text this Thursday (6) about the importance of food for health. The 39-year-old actress recently revealed that she has been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis and Epstein Barr.

“Today I am very happy. I woke up very early, fed my body with a very healthy breakfast and went to do something I haven’t done in almost 2 years. I did my hiking walking in the mountains for more than 1 hour! “But for me it means a lot”, Ludmila began.

“I was hiking almost daily, and when my EBV [Epstein Barr] It became chronic I couldn’t even walk for 5 minutes. There was shortness of breath, palpitation, feeling faint. And the fear of having a panic attack in public limited me even more. Today being able to do this with the sunrise, gives me a feeling of victory and total harmony with nature. I learned to have body awareness, listen to the signals and respect my body by eating the right way,” said the actress.

