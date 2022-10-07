World Cup Committee in Qatar Rebuts Image with Rules of Etiquette | world Cup

The Organizing Committee of the Qatar 2022 World Cup declared that the content of rules of etiquette that is circulating on social media this Thursday is unofficial.
- Check the World Cup table
- Paris and five other cities in France announce World Cup boycott
The art includes a series of recommendations against some “behaviours” to “respect the culture and religion of Qatar”, such as not drinking alcohol, homosexuality, avoiding dating and shamelessness. In a statement, the agency assured that it is preparing a guide that counters “many of the information” in the chart.
Rules of etiquette that the Organizing Committee of the World Cup in Qatar says are not official – Photo: Reproduction
– The “Qatar Welcomes You” art circulating on social media is not from any official source and contains factually incorrect information. We strongly urge fans and visitors to rely only on official sources from the tournament organizers for travel advice for this year’s World Cup in Qatar. The Supreme Committee on Delivery and Legacy, the 2022 World Cup and FIFA will soon release an extensive guide that disputes much of the information that has been circulating.
The Committee guaranteed that the doors are open to fans and tourists during the first World Cup in an Arab country.
– Tournament organizers have been clear from the start that everyone is welcome to visit Qatar and enjoy the 2022 World Cup. Qatar has always been an open, tolerant and welcoming nation. International fans and visitors during the World Cup will be able to experience this first-hand.
- Qatari civil servants will only work 4 hours a day during the World Cup
Globo presents news for the coverage of the World Cup
A country of Muslim religion, Qatar applies several habits of Islamic culture, naturally more conservative. On the streets, alcohol consumption and public displays of affection are usually prohibited. Wearing short clothes in public and government places is also avoided.
Alcohol consumption will be restricted to hotels, clubs and the fan zone. Inside the stadiums, it will be allowed to wear shorts and shorts, entry of women alone, and chanting and shouting.