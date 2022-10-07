Xaviera dismantles Laura by shouting the truth in Mar do Sertão

The residents of Canta Pedra identify Laura (Eli Ferreira) as the charismatic and elegant professional that she really is, but the character has already shown some very important slips to determine her duality in Sertão Sea. Laura’s main mistake happens when she exchanges professionalism for the jealousy of Zé Paulino (Sergio Guizé), which is why she will be dismantled when hearing good truths from Xaviera (Giovana Cordeiro) in the next chapters.

A lifelong warrior, Xaviera quickly developed calluses after being unfairly fired from the company of Zé Paulino, who, by the way, treated Vanclei’s ex-wife (Marcello Melo Jr.) with extreme affection in a recent chapter of the serial, when she desperately arrived at the businessman’s house in search of shelter and was moved by the heartthrob’s worried treatment.

After several humiliations, Xaviera manages to find a balance in the novel. Photo: Reproduction / Globo

Laura was responsible for firing Xaviera and sending her into yet another precarious situation in the plot. With nowhere to go, the woman who still leaves hearts beating wherever she goes gets a dubious job in the city and it doesn’t take long to be mistreated, feeling humiliated to the point of definitively changing her posture.

In a new meeting, Xaviera will be pushed to the limit and will not be able to keep the grudge, shooting good truths towards Laura and determining her disagreement about the decision to take her out of Zé Paulino’s company. Later on, the businessman gives Xaviera a chance again and realizes that she could not have made a better decision, as the partnership begins to bear fruit in Mar do Sertão.