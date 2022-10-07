You will be surprised at the interest rate compared to other lines of credit

The interest rate on the Auxílio Brasil payroll loan is 3.5% per month. See the comparison with other lines of credit!

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

5 Credit cards that have cashback and do not charge an annual fee: One of them will surprise you

The regulation of the payroll-deductible loan linked to Auxílio Brasil was published at the end of September. The text contains rules on interest rates, benefit commitment, installment limits and other information.

For beneficiaries who choose to contract credit, the interest rate ceiling will be 3.5% per month. In other words, institutions can define the rate, as long as it does not exceed this percentage.

Interest on the payroll of Auxílio Brasil X Interest on other lines of credit

With the limit of 3.5% of the interest rate per month, the financial institutions that will offer the service to customers will have to define a percentage lower than this, of course. Compared to other lines of credit, the amount is considered a little high, especially as it is a loan intended for low-income people.

According to data from the Central Bank, in June, the average monthly interest rates for other types of credit were as follows:

Payroll for public sector workers: 1.70%;

Total payroll: 1.85%;

Payroll for INSS retirees and pensioners: 1.97%;

Consigned to private sector workers: 2.61%;

Average monthly interest rate for individuals: 3.52%;

Overdraft: 7.16%;

Revolving credit card: 13.77%.

That is, the interest on the Auxílio Brasil payroll loan, at its limit, is above the options for public sector workers, total person, retirees and pensioners and private sector workers.

Payroll regulation scares banks

With the publication of the ordinance with the rules of the Auxílio Brasil payroll, some banks that already offered the possibility of pre-registration for the service went back and canceled the offer of the credit line of the social program. Banco PAN, PicPay and Banco Safra were some of them.

How to access Caixa Tem through the website?

As a justification, one of the institutions even stated that the published regulation differed from the initial conditions presented by the Federal Government.

Risks of the Consignment of Aid Brazil

Ever since the discussion about the loan linked to Auxílio Brasil began to be debated, analysts have been critical of the type of credit announced by the government. This is because, as with any payroll loan, there are risks of more indebtedness.

In addition, as the public of the aid is low-income families and as the discount of the loan installment is automatic, these people may find it difficult to pay basic expenses. Today, most Brazilians who receive the benefit use it to buy food.

Finally, another important point is that even if the payment of Auxílio Brasil is interrupted, the beneficiary will need to continue paying the installments of the contracted loan.

Image: JERO SenneGs/shutterstock.com