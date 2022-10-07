Young man dies of meningitis in São Paulo, and total number of deaths reaches 10

This week, the city of São Paulo recorded two more cases of meningococcal meningitis, one of which resulted in death. The victim is a 22-year-old man, who lived in the northern region.

According to the Municipal Health Department, there are now 10 deaths and 58 cases since the beginning of the year in the capital of São Paulo.

Credit: Peddalanka Ramesh Babu/istock22-year-old dies of meningitis in São Paulo

Also according to SMS, the two new registered cases are not related to the three outbreaks recorded in Jardim São Luis, Pari and Vila Formosa/Aricanduva.

What is meningitis?

Meningitis is an inflammatory process of the meninges, membranes that surround the brain and spinal cord. It can be caused by bacteria, viruses, fungi and parasites.

Meningococcal meningitis is a rare type of bacterial meningitis caused by the bacterium Neisseria meningitidis. This is one of the most serious forms and can lead to death in less than 24 hours.

The lethality of Meningococcal Meningitis corresponds to around 10% in developed countries and 20% in developing countries, whereas the lethality of Meningococcal disease with meningococcemia is around 70%.

What are the symptoms of meningitis?

Meningitis generates symptoms such as very high fever, severe headache and stiffness in the back of the neck. It can often be confused with other infectious diseases.

Other symptoms may also appear, such as malaise, nausea, vomiting, photophobia (increased sensitivity to light), altered mental status (confusion). Over time, some more serious symptoms may appear, such as: seizures, delirium, tremors and coma.

In meningococcal it is an important sign, red spots. Depending on the severity of each case, complications and sequelae can be loss or decrease in hearing and vision, problems with memory, concentration, motor coordination, balance, learning and speech, epilepsy and cerebral palsy.

How to protect yourself?

A simple way to prevent meningitis is to wash your hands frequently with soap and water. That is why, at the beginning of the covid pandemic, with preventive measures, cases decreased.

However, the most effective form of prevention is vaccination. Currently, there are vaccines for the prevention of the five most common serogroups or types in Brazil: A, B, C, W and Y.

Credit: Hailshadow/istockVaccination is the most effective form of protection against meningitis.

At health centers, the vaccine against the disease caused by meningococcus C is free for babies, with doses administered at 3 and 5 months of age, and a booster at 12 months, which can be applied to children under 5 years of age.

Faced with the current outbreak, the City of São Paulo has intensified immunization in people who live and work in regions that have recorded recent cases. Check here if your address is covered by vaccination.

Since September 17, 19,790 people have been vaccinated with meningococcal C and ACWY vaccines in the administrative districts of Vila Formosa and Aricanduva.