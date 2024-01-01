2023, the year of Las Vegas: how residence has become essential for pop stars

Adele, U2, Kylie Minogue… they’re all vying to perform in the entertainment capital of the world.

Late last September, we got the first stunning and spectacular images of its New immersive room “The Sphere”, was inaugurated in Las Vegas. As its name suggests, this sphere-shaped space is covered with LED screens both inside and out, which is a real technological feat. A 1.6 billion euro project that reflects the scale of the city. On the opening bill: Irish group U2. The rockers arrive to present their new show, designed especially for this huge globe just off the Strip.

To make this unique, lavish, and very expensive show profitable, Bono and his friends are heading to Nevada City for 40 performances extending through next March. A successful bet in only seventeen concerts, In record time the quartet’s residency has become one of the most fascinating in history, These first performances gathered more than 280,000 spectators. At around 350 euros per location, revenues add up very quickly. According to Billboard Boxscore, each concert generates approximately six million euros. After U2, we can expect very big names for the next residences in this futuristic room, such as Beyoncé or Lady Gaga, who we will soon discover as Harley Quinn in “Joker: La Folie à Deux”.