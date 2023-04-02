21 purple pieces, the trendy shade that few have the courage to wear (from €4.99) – New in Coimbra

It’s ideal for the mid-season, easy to match — it goes with everything — and makes many women look younger.

40 years later, the tone that Prince so praised in the 80s (everyone knows how to croon “Purple Rain”, right?) is back on the agenda. Nowadays, we also hear Taylor Swift singing “Lavender Haze”, but the impact of this tone is not only felt in the world of music. In fashion, purple is pointed out as one of the trends for spring.

According to Wallapop research, a trend research platform, pieces in this tone are the most sought after in the fashion category. One of the reasons given by the company is the fact that it works both in clothing and accessories. But success goes far beyond this factor.

The purple shades are a year-round wardrobe addition. Because it is so versatile, it becomes the ideal pigment for the mid-season, namely to use in spring, due to the combinations it allows. You can wear a cardigan over a sundress in the morning, for example — you can find options for these two pieces in this shade.

While it can be seen as a bold hue, its undertones also have serene undertones. It turns out to be a perfect blend of the darker and lighter sides of the spectrum. The need for calm (associated with lavender, for example) is combined with a healthy dose of energy and optimism.

One advantage attributed to lilac purple, for example, is that it makes people look younger. Furthermore, it is a tonality that it favors almost all skin tones, from the palest to the darkest.

As it has hot and cold undertones, purple also goes with almost everything. Obvious complementary colors include orange, yellow, blue and green. However, it also goes well with gray, black and brown to keep some discretion in the outfit.

Luxury brands are leaders when it comes to using color with subtlety and mastery. In the case of purple, it became the focus of Versace’s spring-summer presentation in Milan. During the runway, Bella Hadid debuted in a head-to-toe violet wedding dress, complete with a lace veil.

If today it is a democratized tone, it was not always like that. Even today purple is associated with royalty, creating an impression of luxury and extravagance. During antiquity, it was one of the most important natural pigments. At the time, in Ancient Rome, only Emperor Nero could use it and anyone who dared to wear purple could be punished with the death penalty.

Many centuries later, the tone is in all types of pieces and is accessible to most people. That’s why it’s present in brands like Zara, Mango or Lefties. Click through the gallery to see a selection of pieces in various shades of purple.

