21-year-old Jenna Ortega stuns Internet users by doing sex scene with a 52-year-old actor

“It makes me very uncomfortable”, ” It’s disgusting “. For a few days, The web is in turmoil Since the (illegal) broadcast of a tragic scene between 21-year-old Jenna Ortega and 52-year-old Martin Freeman from the film miller’s girlIn theaters in the United States starting January 26. The story of a complex and troubled relationship between Cairo Sweet, a student who dreams of becoming a novelist, and her teacher, Jonathan Miller, a failed writer who has transitioned into teaching.

There we see the heroine of the series Wednesday In a very steamy sex scene with her on-screen partner. And it’s not their nudity but the huge age difference between the two actors that shocked internet users. Actually, there is a age difference of 31 years between Jenna Ortega and Martin Freeman. on social networks xFormerly Twitter, a comment also underlines this “When the actor was 40, Ortega was 10”,

The ghost of #MeToo is still present

Unfortunately the age gap is still very wide in the United States and even in France (we remember the controversy of the film). eiffel On the age difference between Romain Duris, 49 years, and Emma Mackey, 28 years). But apparently, this sequence is between Hollywood’s new darling, famous for his freshness, and the famous actor Hobbit Looks like this is the straw that broke the camel’s back,

A controversy that the film team undoubtedly expectedSince its preview presentation at the Palm Springs festival, Jenna Ortega announced during a press conference: “The subject of the film is a bit risky. It’s a scary thing to deal with, but obviously as an artist you like to take risks and seek new adventures. The risk to her image is even more significant because another scene in the feature film is also being talked about, in which the actress gently kisses a girl.

hollywood earthquake

If the transatlantic audience declares its dissatisfaction, The press is also unanimous on the film, Los Angeles Times Underlines that: “Some people can see miller’s girl Kind of like a #MeToo story about relationships with unequal power dynamics, but it feels like an erotic thriller from the 80s or 90s.,

Although the film will probably not be released on French big screens, Rumor has it that it will be available on the platform soon, Beyond the controversies, there is enough to get a real idea of ​​its quality.