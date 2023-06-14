23 Unforgettable Moments From Pinkpop’s History

The Foo Fighters rainbow, Pearl Jam’s spectacular performance, the Arcade Fire show, John Coffey’s beer: these are all iconic pinkpop moments from the last 51 editions. Now that the 52nd edition is round the corner, we have listed 23 moments of joy for you to stoke the fire of the festival.

1. Five guilders per ticket (1972)

In 1972 a day ticket cost only five guilders. The price has now been raised to €135 (2023). Luckily, now we get other names for it too. The upcoming edition will feature P!nk, Robbie Williams, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Editors and The War on Drugs.

2. Mick Jagger Takes the Stroller (1979)

The moment that still gives Jen Smeets nightmares. Mick Jagger guest-starred with Peter Tosh. He was already on his way to the stage by the time he saw the cameras. He pounced on her and decided not to do it anyway. Although it’s a major event in Pinkpop history, Mick doesn’t remember anything…

3. Police (1979)

If the police were in celebration at this time, the newspapers would be full of them. Yet this was not the case during the tenth edition of Pinkpop. Sting and his partner hadn’t broken yet and went all the way. It didn’t take long for the band to finally break up.

4. Pearl Jam (1992)

It definitely can’t be missing in the top twenty three. Legendary Pearl Jam performance in which Eddie Vedder, in his green Tivoli shirt, shoots with camera arm stage dive To bet. What. One. Display.

5. For the first multi-day festival (1994)

Yes, more days means more bands, more fun! Still, two days didn’t turn out to be enough for the Pinkpop audience. Two years later another day was added.

6. Earthquake by Rage Against the Machine (1994)

Rage Against the Machine smashes the tent with such force that an earthquake of no less than 1 on the Richter scale occurs. Five years later, System of a Down manages to do just that. During Prophets of Rage in 2017, there was also a lot of boom, but no earthquake.

7. Birth of the Pink Hat (2000)

The iconic pink caps made their appearance in the year 2000. It turned out to be a timeless look, because after eighteen years they are indispensable. Big or small, young and old, everyone on the grass field is gleaming with clear pink amnesty caps.

8. Krezip fills in for Amy Winehouse (2007)

Amy is not cool with her wedding party and Pinkpop cancels. Luckily, no one was overboard, because: {(crazyzip}} To the rescue! Although Amy Winehouse will be missed, we can’t complain with a choice like that.

9. Foo Fighters and Rainbows (2011)

When in 2011 almost the entire audience stood on site in ponchos, luckily the sun broke through. Dave Grohl explains: “First rainbow I’ve ever seen at a rock show in my life.,

10. The Rolling Stones to Pinkpop (2014)

Let’s not forget this surprising announcement either. Jan Smits did a good job of it. For example, during the press presentation he was called via the pink telephone (in the middle of the stage) and the deal was supposedly closed at that moment.

11. Never Too Busy (2014)

In 2014, Pinkpop broke all records. Ultimately, 134 thousand unique visitors visit Landgraf. This comes as no surprise with headliners like the Rolling Stones, Arctic Monkeys and Metallica on the bill.

12. Arcade Fire Show (2014)

It is lit in the memory of all those present there. It is not for nothing that this unique show in which the rain broke out was voted the best festival act of 2014.

In 2014, ‘Metal Monday’ became the most intense day not only in terms of music. A major storm hit the site that year. Metallica’s entire front section had to back off a few steps and the performance was postponed. Fortunately, the band was allowed to continue performing after some time.

14. Hey David, Catch! (2015)

You can’t miss it, the beer that caught on all over the world during John Coffey’s show. Hardly anyone has looked so cool and casual at Pinkpop 2015 as David Achter de Molen.

15. Dave Grohl’s Broken Leg (2015)

Ouch, it’s still painful looking back. This may not have happened at Pinkpop, but because Dave Grohl broke his leg in Sweden two days before the show at Pinkpop, Foo Fighters unfortunately had to be cancelled. Pharrell Williams moved up to the final slot and Triggerfinger was flown in to fill the vacancy.

16. A Beetle on Pinkpop (2016)

Yep, another music legend on stage at the Landgraf. After The Rolling Stones, Jan Smeets has now been able to cross off Beatle Paul McCartney’s wishlist. Pinkpop fans from the very beginning could finally see the act at their favorite festival.

17. Twice De Staat in Pinkpop (2016)

With the cancellation of Ghost, a space became available for the 2016 Festival King, who was allowed to feature his ‘Witch Doctor’ circle pit on both the Brand Bear Stage and the 3FM Stage. De Stadt’s men set fire to the Landgraf meadows.

18. Bieber on Pinkpop (2017)

Perhaps so much has never been written about a headliner on Pinkpop as Justin Bieber. Despite the negative publicity, the day they played was the only one to sell out that year. It turned out to be a pop show where a lot of screaming teens were having the time of their lives. It was less fun for the rest of the Pinkpop audience.

19. De Licht’s Tattoo (2018)

‘A promise is a debt’, De Licht singer Jordi Dijkshorn must have thought. He promised 3FM DJ Frank van der Lande that if he was ever allowed to play in Pinkpop, Frank could tattoo him on stage. So during the show, Van der Lande comes onstage with the needle and puts a nice bow on Dijkshorn’s belly.

Photo: Bart Heemskerk (Pinkpop 2018)

20. Pearl Jam is back! (2018)

Since their debut show in 1992, Pearl Jam has been closely associated with Pinkpop. In 2018 it was finally that time again. Eddie Vedder’s band reunited in Landgraf. He also wore his Tivoli shirt back for the occasion.

21. The Frank Lammers Stage Dive (2019)

During Rowen Haze’s performance at Pinkpop 2019, a surprise is planned: Frank Lammers announces the band and takes the stage again during the closing track ‘Bestel Maar’. He sings along to the entire song and decides to go for a grand stage dive. Not quite a hit, but one of the most memorable moments of Pinkpop 2019!

22. An emotional Mass Smile during 50 Years of Pinkpop (2019)

One of the last memorable moments in Pinkpop history could have come from none other than mr pinkpop she herself, During her annual finale speech at Pinkpop 2019, she is extra emotional. He thanks everyone for fifty years of Pinkpop, but wants to highlight his biggest love even more. “I just want to thank one person in particular. That’s my own wife. It went on for fifty years!

Photo credit: Monique Biermans / Festilix

23. First Pinkpop without Jan (2022)

There have been major changes in Pinkpop 2022. The site has been extensively renovated. Stages moved or turned towards each other and Still Jan-Silent Disco took up residence in Megaland. It was a nice upgrade as far as we were concerned, but Zen was critical. Although he is no longer officially a director, he remains inextricably linked with “his” festival. For example, there was a big farewell for Mr. Pinkpop during this scorching hot edition.