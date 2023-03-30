24.5″ Rapid IPS panel with Full HD resolution at 380 Hz

M: YES announced the launch of a new gaming monitor focused on competitive games, this is the MSI G253PF. It boasts a panel with low response time and high refresh rate. That is why it is designed for competitive games such as Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Valorant or Overwatch 2.

Specifically, we are facing a monitor focused on games where a high refresh rate is favored. And of course, where the graphics engine is optimized to throw hundreds of FPS without having to have a NASA PC.

“Visualize your victory with the MSI G253PF gaming monitor. Equipped with a 380Hz refresh rate, and a Rapid IPS panel with 1ms GtG response time, the G253PF will give you the competitive edge you need to take down your opponents. Enjoy smooth, tear-free gameplay with integrated NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatible technology when paired with a compatible NVIDIA graphics card.”

MSI G253PF Gaming Monitor Specifications

Thus we find ourselves before a panel Rapid IPS of 24.5 inches. It offers a Full HD resolution of 1,920 x 1,080 pixels natively. This resolution is accompanied by a response time of 1 millisecond (1ms GtG) together with a high 380 Hz refresh rate. This panel offers the characteristic viewing angles of 178º, a typical contrast of 1,000:1 and dynamic of 100,000,000:1.

The known information of the panel is completed with a 400 nits maximum brightness, and covers Adobe RGB color space at 85%, DCI-P3 space at 83%, and sRGB at 106%. As image synchronization technology, we have the NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatible next to Adaptive Sync. To all this is added a console mode where it will work at Full HD resolution at 120 Hz.

The rest of the specifications MSI G253PF go through to offer three video inputs in the form of a DisplayPort 1.4 (1080p@380Hz) and 2x HDMI 2.0b (1080p@240Hz). We continue with a headphone output, the possibility of adjusting its height and inclination, and compatibility with 75 x 75 mm VESA mounts. Regarding the configuration of the monitor by OSD, it includes a joystick to facilitate scrolling through the menus.

The technologies could not be missing Flicker-Free and Less Blue Light to reduce eyestrain. Unfortunately, the company did not announce their availability or the price at which they will hit the market.