24H Le Mans 2023 – Contingent opening stage; Toyota and Ferrari hint at what’s to come…

After the starting flag was waved by basketball idol LeBron James, 62 cars made an exciting start to the challenging 24-hour race. The 91st edition of the 100 Years Run is underway. Who is the winner will be known tomorrow at 4 pm. Shortly before the traditional opening ceremony, a surprise collection of cars appeared on the track, marking the history of the race. He completed two rounds. These include the Lorraine-Dietrich B3-6, the very first Porsche to compete at Le Mans, the 1951 356 SL Coupé, the unforgettable 1972 Matra MS670, the 1980 Rondeau M379 and the stunning 1991 Mazda 787B. Man in a spectacular performance. Then it was time to grab headlines for this year’s opening zone. Shortly before 1:30 p.m. an actual airshow of a fighter jet marked the formation of the starting grid.

Grand Marshal Tom Christensen

All eyes then turned to the Centenary Trophy, designed by the ‘Paris Mint’ and sponsored by long-standing ACO partner, Rolex. This year’s winners will receive this impressive prize, a beautiful wristwatch to cherish forever. With 62 entrants, many celebrities were seen soaking up the centenary atmosphere at the grid ceremony – including Charles Leclerc, Dua Lipa and Tom Brady. The traditional flypast of the Patrouille de France announced that the start was near. The veins passed through the throat at the start of the formation lap. ‘Grand Marshal’ Tom Christensen led the field for the tricolor flag this year.

Largest endurance race in the world

Cars in all three classes – Hypercar, LMP2 and LMGTE Am – running on 100 per cent renewable fuel exclusively developed by TotalEnergies arrived at the start-finish line for a rolling start. The 2023 24 Hours of Le Mans, the fourth round of the 2023 FIA WEC, flagged off as all 300,000 spectators at the circuit held their breaths. One hundred years after Emile Coquille, Georges Durand and Charles Faroux won the first race, 2023 at 4pm, the world’s biggest endurance race is back on track.

in the rearview mirror

The centenary of the 24 Hours of Le Mans is also an anniversary for Ferrari. In 1963 – the first year when the starting position on the grid was determined by the fastest time set in qualifying – Pedro Rodríguez took pole position at Le Mans for the first time. The running horse occupied the front row in 1973, with Jacky Ickx/Brian Redman setting the second best time behind Arturo Merzario/Carlos Pace. Fifty years later, the red team repeated the feat with Antonio Fuoco/Miguel Molina/Nicolas Nielsen on pole position alongside their teammates Antonio Giovinazzi/James Calado/Alessandro Pier Guidi.

lots of drama in the first round

An incident-filled first lap followed with the Toyota GR010-Hybrid driving hard for Ferrari from the start. Light pre-race rain on the right side of the circuit – the Mulsanne Straight – had made the track slippery and slippery. Jack Aitken in Action Express Racing’s #311 Cadillac V-Series.R hit a slick surface and crashed into the guardrail exiting the Daytona chicane. He managed to crawl back to the garage with his car’s body completely shredded and the left front wheel at an ‘unconventional’ angle.

overtaking action and safety car

Mark Kwame in the #32 Inter Europol Racing Oreca 07-Gibson got stuck in the same chicane. The safety car inevitably came out, but Sébastien Buemi in the #8 Toyota GR010-Hybrid still saw a chance to pass Niklas Nielsen in the pole-sitting #50 Ferrari 499P to take the lead at the start of Indianapolis.

Thanks to the new safety car procedure, Hertz Team JOTA’s #38 Porsche 963 – which started the race far back from 60th on the grid after failing to set a qualifying time – was able to advance through the LMP2 and LMGTE Am fields.

Toyota and Ferrari hint at what’s to come…

When the race restarted Mike Conway in the #7 Toyota GR010-Hybrid moved towards Buemi, settling behind the #8 sister car in P2. A game of cat and mouse ensued between the Japanese manufacturer’s #7 machine and the two Ferrari 499Ps. Nielsen in the #50 still managed to hold second place just before pitting after an hour of racing.

Top 5 after one hour:

#8 Toyota GR010 Hybrid | Toyota Gazoo Racing | Sébastien Buemi/Brendan Hartley/Ryo Hirakawa | 11 rounds

#51 Ferrari 499P | Ferrari AF Course | Alessandro Pier Guidi / James Calado / Antonio Giovinazzi | +4,634

#7 #7 Toyota GR010 Hybrid | Toyota Gazoo Racing | Mike Conway / Kamui Kobayashi / Jose Maria Lopez | +6,070

#75 Porsche 963 | Porsche Penske Motorsport | Felipe Nasr / Mathieu Jaminet / Nick Tandy | +6,728

#6 Porsche 963 | Porsche Penske Motorsport | Kevin Estre / Andre Lotterer / Lawrence Vanthoor | +7,068

Leaders in other categories:

LMP2: #48 Oreca 07-Gibson | IDEC Sports | Paul Lafargue / Paul Loup Chatin / Laurent Hor | 11 laps (13th overall)

LMGTE Am: #54 Ferrari 488 GTE EVO | Thomas Flohr / Francesco Castellacchi / David Rigon | 11 laps (38th overall)

Innovative Car: Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 #24 Hendrick Motorsports – Jimmie Johnson / Mike Rockenfeller / Jenson Button – 11 laps (37th overall)

