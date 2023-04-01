25 Actors with the most Oscar nominations – without any wins – MONDO MODA

About to win his third Oscar for his performance in “TÁR”, Kate Blanchett will be alongside Meryl Street, Jack Nicholson, Daniel Day-Lewis, Frances McDormand, Ingrid Bergman and Walter Brennan as the triple winners. Katherine Hepburn is still going strong with four awards in the Best Actress category – a fact that will hardly be surpassed.

On the other hand, there is the list of those who, even though they were great actors in their time, got many nominations, but never won. At most, they were forced to swallow an honorary award, which is the way the Academy found to wipe out years of injustice towards the artist.

In the 95-year history of the Oscars, 25 actors had four to eight chances of winning, but, for the most varied reasons, never won. On the sad podium, Glenn Close and Peter O’Toole lead with eight nominations.

Glenn Close (8) – With four decades of career, the respected actress owns three Tonys – the Broadway Oscar, three Golden Globes, three Emmys, two SAG Awards, a Critics Award, among the 74 awards won. At the Oscars, she was nominated for:

• 2021 “Once Upon a Dream” (supporting) – lost to Youn Yuh-jung for “Minari”

• 2019 “The Wife” (protagonist) – lost to Olivia Colman for “The Favourite”

• 2012 “Albert Nobbs” (protagonist) – lost to Meryl Streep for “The Iron Lady”

• 1989 “Dangerous Liaisons” (protagonist) – lost to Jodie Foster for “Accused”

• 1988 “Fatal Attraction” (protagonist) – lost to Cher for “Moonstruck”

• 1985 “A Man Out of Series” (supporting) – lost to Peggy Ashcroft for “Passage to India”

• 1984 “Reencontro” (supporting) – lost to Linda Hunt for “The Year We Live in Peril”

• 1983 “The World According to Garp” (supporting) – lost to Jessica Lange for “Tootsie”

Peter O’Toole (8) – Died in 2013, the veteran actor won an honorary award after 44 years in the running – without a win. The eight nominations were as Protagonist.

• 2007 “Venus” – lost to Forest Whitaker for “The Last King of Scotland”

• 1983 “A Very Cheap Guy” – lost to Ben Kingsley for “Gandhi”

• 1981 “The Substitute” – lost to Robert De Niro for “Raging Bull”

• 1973 “The Governing Class” – lost to Marlon Branco for “The Godfather”

• 1970 “Goodbye, Mr. Chips” – lost to John Wayne for “True Grit”

• 1969 “The Lion in Winter” – lost to Cliff Robertson for “Charly”

• 1965 “Becket” – lost to Rex Harrison for “My Fair Lady/My Fair Lady”

• 1963 “Lawrence of Arabia” – lost to Gregory Peck for “The Sun Is For Everyone”

Richard Burton (7) – Owner of a beautiful voice, the late Richard Burton was successful both on screen and on stage (won two Tonys). In an era where there is no internet, his name was one of the most recurrent in newspapers and gossip magazines thanks to the tumultuous two marriages to star Elizabeth Taylor.

With six nominations, we have Amy Adams and veterans (and deceased) Deborah Kerr and Thelma Ritter. At 48, Amy still has a chance.

Followed by Irene Dunner, Albert Finney, Arthur Kennedy and Michelle Williams with five nominations. At the age of 42, like Amy Adams, Michelle still has chances, she is even in the running for the Oscar 2023 for her performance in “The Fabelmans”.

With four nominationsSaoirse Ronan, Bradley Cooper, Annette Bening, Willen Dafoe, Ed Harris, Jane Alexander, Warren Beatty (won Best Director in 1981 for “Reds”), Marsha Mason and the late Montgomery Clift, Charles Boyer, Claude Rains, Mickey Rooney , Rosalind Russell, Barbara Stanwyck and Agnes Moorehead (the eternal Endora from the “Bewitched” series).