25 GB + free WhatsApp and a “gift” of 2000 Cuban Pesos.

Recharge to Cuba from abroad and get 25 GB + FREE WhatsApp 24 hours Etecsa offers this new promotion for international recharges. Get all the details here.

Atexa’s “bargain” offers have ended in Cuba, but the promotion continues for those paying from outside the island.

A week ago, Cuban Telecommunications Company launched an offer International recharge for almost the entire month of March. For recharge between Rs 500 and Rs 1250, they give 14 GB bonus and unlimited internet (12:00 AM to 7:00 AM).

Now, they are adding a new promotion which they advertise under the following slogan: “Bonus with 25 GB + free WhatsApp 24 hours a day for 30 days, In this article, we tell you everything you need to know.

When will Etecsa’s free WhatsApp recharge start and what does it include?

This offer will be valid from 11 to 17 March 2024. Every prepaid customer who receives an international recharge in that period – equal to or greater than 500 CUP and not exceeding 1,250 CUP – will receive an additional bonus of 25 GB (for all networks) as well as free WhatsApp (24 hours a day ) enjoy the.

Additionally, Etecsa indicates, “If the customer has received: a recharge, plan, or international promotion in the last 30 days, they will earn a 2000 CUP balance that will be added to their main balance in the recharge amount.”

Example: If a customer receives an international recharge of 500 CUP, they will receive:

500 cup balance

25 GB Bonus (for all networks, valid for 30 days)

Free WhatsApp 24 hours a day (valid 30 days).

If that customer has also received: Recharge, Plan, or International promotion in the last 30 days, they will earn 2000 Cups. Then, you will enjoy:

2500 CUP in your main balance (500 CUP + 2000CUP received from recharge).

25 GB Bonus (for all networks, valid for 30 days)

Free WhatsApp 24 hours a day (valid 30 days).

What if I receive multiple recharges in Cuba?

A customer who receives multiple recharges on the same day or on different days during the promotional period accumulates both the main balance and the bonus. This means that according to Etecsa, the validity of the bonus increases with each new recharge, allowing customers to enjoy it for a longer period.

Is it possible to transfer this bonus to another cell line in Cuba?

As you should already know, the bonus cannot be transferred to another cell line just for the consumption of the recharge line. You can make transfers from main balance only.

Can I top up at MLC stores in Cuba or from the USD account of MiTransfer Wallet?

According to the company this is not possible. This can only be done through the websites of international distributors.

How much does a recharge cost from outside Cuba?

According EtexaInternational distributors define these prices, taking into account transactions and exchange rates in each country.

How can I check how much balance and bonus I have left?

You can find out the status of your bonus by dialing *222*266# or *222*BON# from your mobile phone. Through inquiry *222# you can track the status of your main balance.



