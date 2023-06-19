25-month suspended prison sentence for man who trafficked nude photos of young girls (Sint-Pieters-Leeuw)

On October 26, 2018, the defendant was already sentenced to ten months in prison by the East Brabant District Court. Based on information from that Dutch file, an investigation was later launched in Belgium as well. Eventually, from 2015 to 2018, he also had contact with at least nineteen Belgian minors via social media. It mainly concerns girls of ten to fourteen years of age. Peter V captured Leer, Antwerp, Liègem, Wingen and Sint-Peters-Leeuw, among others.

The defense argued that Peter v. cannot really be penalized anymore, as it would relate to the same facts as the Dutch judgment. However, the court ruled that the defendant used the same modus operandi with other victims. V. Compulsorily posing as a minor boy in order to obtain photographs of the genitals, breasts or abdomen of young girls. To convince them, he often sent unauthorized pictures himself first.

The Eindhoven resident was eventually given a 25-month suspended prison sentence for nineteen offenses of cyberstalking and fourteen offenses of child pornography. V. was acquitted in an alleged case of child pornography, as the girl in the knock-heist had not sent any nude pictures of herself. According to the judges, there was also no question of abetment of adultery. In the end, the defendant was also acquitted of the charge of raping the girls from Leuven and Oudenaarde. In determining the sentence, the fact that he would have to stay in a forensic psychiatric clinic due to his Dutch conviction was taken into account.