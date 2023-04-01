25 Terrible Movies These Actors and Actresses Want to Forget

Some renowned artists have great and unforgettable roles in their resumes, but despite that, they have not escaped having a shameful character in their history. Some movies were so bad that people don’t even remember they existed, and I think the stars who starred in them prefer that they remain that way: forgotten.

25. Stop! Else Mama Shoots – Sylvester Stallone

Duped by his agent and Arnold Schwarzenegger into making this film, Syl seems to rather take the punches of Drago than star in this comedy about an out-of-control mom and her cop son.

24. Creatures 3 – Leonardo DiCaprio

Hey, we all started somewhere and a very young Leonardo DiCaprio made his bones in Critters 3, a poor version of Gremlins. Things would get much better for Leo in the future.

23. On Tiptoes – Gary Oldman

In a movie so bad few people know it exists, Gary Oldman plays a dwarf in a “comedy” where Matthew McConaughey stars as a man who grows up in a family of small people and ignores telling his girlfriend.

22. Amsterdam

Never has a collection of top talent produced such a BORING film. Amsterdam is the third film in my life that I fell asleep watching in the cinema. On paper the story should have worked, the movie was poorly executed, Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, John David Washington, Chris Rock, Mike Myers, Taylor Swift (I fell asleep so many times I had no idea Taylor Swift was in this movie until I wrote this article), and Robert De Niro star in this terrible film.

21. Nine – Daniel Day-Lewis

How often is Daniel Day-Lewis wrong? Well, he made this mess of a musical based on the life of Federico Fellini. Marion Cotillard, Penélope Cruz, Judi Dench, Fergie, Kate Hudson, Nicole Kidman and Sophia Loren complete the cast of this misfire.

20. Batman and Robin – Uma Thurman

Lost in one of the worst movies ever made, Uma Thurman had very little to do other than be there in the terrible, over-the-top superhero, Batman & Robin. Most of the cast wish they were somewhere else, except maybe Arnold Schwarzenegger, who made $20 million.

19. Forbidden World – Brad Pitt

One of the few eliminations in Brad Pitt’s great career, Cool World is basically a sexual imitation of Who Framed Roger Rabbit. Pitt would make much better movies and he can be forgiven for this mess.

18. Heart Condition – Denzel Washington

Denzel Washington must have wanted to make a quick buck in this poor movie about a racist cop who wins Washington’s heart and appears as a ghost convincing said cop to solve his murder. Yes…

17. Caligula – Malcolm McDowell

Malcolm McDowell was told he was going to film a Roman epic, little did he or any of the main cast members know that Caligula would become a hard-core pornographic film, when hard-core scenes were filmed and inserted into the film without the cast’s knowledge. main.

16. The Love Guru – Ben Kingsley

Ben Kingsley must have needed a down payment on a mansion or wanted to earn some money for an expensive vacation, it’s the only way to explain how the legendary actor ended up making The Love Guru.

15. The Man of the House – Tommy Lee Jones

The great Tommy Lee Jones was totally out of place as a cop who has to protect cheerleaders who witness a murder. Filled with slapstick comedy that Jones declares he hates, the film is a monstrous failure.

14. Hudson Hawk – Bruce Willis

Bruce Willis stars as a jewel thief in this wacky movie that’s so bad it’s actually good. Hudson Hawk is a wacky but zany movie and scary dialogue, but for some reason it holds a place in everyone’s hearts.

13. One Shot That Failed – Gene Hackman

Gene Hackman is one of the greatest actors of all time, but he swung and missed with this terrible film about a cop whose new partner has split personality disorder played by Dan Aykroyd.

12. Jack and Jill – Al Pacino

No one really knows why Al Pacino would want to make a bad Adam Sandler movie, let alone why he would want to make a fool of himself in the process, but legendary actor Al Pacino played himself in a very bad comedy called Jack and Jill, DUNKACINE!

11. Maximum Score – Scarlett Johansson

In an era when you had to make an MTV movie to become a household name to a wider audience, Scarlett Johansson, fresh from Ghost World and Lost in Translation, wastes her talent on a crappy movie about teenagers trying to steal SAT scores.

10. The Emoji Movie – Sir Patrick Stewart

Short and to the point, Patrick Stewart plays the poop emoji in a movie about emojis, how did anyone think this was a good idea, but yes, there is a movie about the emojis we use on our phones.

9. Taking the Late – Robert De Niro

Robert De Niro is one of the greatest actors of all time and has made remarkable movies, but from 2000 until now, he’s also clearly made movies for the money. De Niro is not just an actor, he owns restaurants and is involved in many projects, so getting some quick cash comes in handy. Dirty Grandpa isn’t a terrible movie, but it’s shocking to see an actor of De Niro’s pedigree stoop so low in this one.

8. Jaws: Revenge – Michael Caine

Michael Caine has done some pretty bad things over the years, but Jaws: The Revenge is a mystery. The actor admitted that he did it for the money, but the question is: why? By the time Jaws: The Revenge came along, the Jaws franchise was dead in the water.

7. Your Highness – Natalie Portman

Natalie Portman is an actress from another world, she is also known for having a great sense of humor, unfortunately that doesn’t translate to Your Highness where Portman is totally out of place in a stoner movie set in medieval times.

6. Johnny Bom from Fuck – Robert Downey Jr.

Long before Robert Downey Jr. being Iron Man, he played a goofy best friend in the forgettable Johnny Be Good. However, to really hone his skills as an actor, Robert Downey Jr. was terrible in this comedy.

5. Waterworld / The Secret of the Waters – Kevin Costner

In a post-apocalyptic world where the entire Earth is underwater, Kevin Costner stars in an incoherent, boring and often silly film. Costner’s character had gills behind his ears…

4. American Psycho 2 – Mila Kunis

Mila Kunis claims she signed on to do a different project and that the name American Psycho was thrown onto the film as a way to make it more profitable. Still, she did it, and whatever the original intent, this movie is up to no good!

3. Catwoman – Halle Berry

Possibly the worst comic book movie ever made, yes, worse than Batman and Robin, Halle Berry had a horrible costume, bad script and worse acting. Throw this movie in the trash.

2. Pluto Nash – Eddie Murphy

Eddie Murphy has long been making movies for the money and The Adventures of Pluto Nash was the latest installment of a talented actor languishing in a pathetic movie about an intergalactic nightclub owner in 2080.

1. Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time – Jake Gyllenhaal

Jake Gyllenhaal looked completely out of place in this epic film fail, more so than Prince of Persia, Gyllenhaal looked more like a 1980s rock star than anything else.