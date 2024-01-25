25-year-old dancer dies after eating mislabeled cookies news from mexico

Orla Baxendale suffered anaphylactic shock as a result of a severe allergic reaction when she ate a Florentine vanilla biscuit on 11 January. Instagram/@orla_baxendale

A 25-year-old professional dancer died Eat a mislabeled Christmas cookie With peanuts, purchased from Stew Leonard’s Supermarket in New York.

Orla Baxendale suffered anaphylactic shock after eating a vanilla Florentine cookie on January 11.

According to lawyer Marijo Adime, the product, manufactured by Cookies United and sold by stu leonardsDid not disclose the presence of peanuts, which caused a tragic allergic reaction.

“Orla’s death was caused by an unfortunate incident involving the consumption of a cookie manufactured by Cookies United and sold by Stew Leonard’s, which contained unknown peanuts,” Ademi wrote.

The investigation into Baxendale’s death revealed “gross negligence and reckless conduct” By manufacturers and/or sellers.

Orla Baxendale, originally from the United Kingdom, moved to New York To receive training at Ellie School in 2018. He participated in new york fashion week and in dance productions at Lincoln Center.

Stew Leonard blames lack of information for this incident Long Island Bakery, Depending on where they buy the cookies, the ingredients of Florentine vanilla cookies vary.

For its part, Cookies United claimed it informed Stew Leonard’s about the inclusion of peanuts in the product in July 2023, indicating that all shipments were labeled accordingly.

The supermarket recalled the product and said that It was sold only at the Danbury and Newington locations., The Division of Food, Regulatory and Product Safety (DCP) of the Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection is investigating the incident in cooperation with authorities in Connecticut, New York and New Jersey, as well as the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Its short name in English is ).

Punita Ponda, associate head of the department of allergy and immunology at Northwell Health, emphasized this Importance of checking labels to avoid accidental exposure to allergies and highlighted the need to carry an EpiPen in food risk situations.