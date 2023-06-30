3 Absurdly Delicious Movies To Watch Tonight



You’ll find so many movies on various streaming and VOD services that sometimes you can’t see the wood for the trees. FilmTotaal has selected for you three films in which food is central. You’ve definitely seen these ‘absurdly delicious’ top headlines.

President (2014)

Jon Favreau |Jon Favreau, Sofia Vergara, Scarlett Johansson, et al |prime video/viaplayChef Karl Kasper refuses to sacrifice his creative integrity in the kitchen when it comes to his dishes and specialties. After an argument with her overly business-oriented boss, she resigns. He decides to buy a food truck together with his ex-wife, son and a friend. During this entrepreneurial journey, he not only rediscovers his passion for the profession but also understands his meaning in life.

menu (2022)

Mark Mylod |Anya Taylor-Joy, Ralph Fiennes, Nicholas Hoult, et al |hbo maxTyler, a true foodie, and his partner Margot, along with other guests, travel to an exclusive restaurant on a remote island. The famous chef Slovik has prepared an expensive and lavish menu for them. Over the course of the evening it becomes clear that Slovik knows a remarkable amount about them. Eventually, his menu takes a particularly violent turn. The guests can do nothing but watch: there is no way to escape.

Ratatouille (2007)

Brad Bird |Patton Oswalt, Ian Holm, Lou Romano, et al |disney+Young rat Remy dreams of becoming a chef at a top restaurant in Paris. He falls into a sewer and ends up just below the restaurant of his culinary hero, the late top chef Gusteau. There he forms an alliance with Linguini, the clumsy but ambitious kitchen assistant. The two become friends and soon cook Heaven’s Stars together.