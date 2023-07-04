3 amazing thrillers to watch tonight



You’ll find so many movies on various streaming and VOD services that sometimes you can’t see the wood for the trees. FilmTotaal has selected three such thriller films for you today, which you must watch at least once.

under the water (2020)

William Eubank |Kristen Stewart, Vincent Cassel, Jessica Henwick, et al |disney+Nora works as a mechanic in a laboratory at the bottom of the Mariana Trench. After the earthquake, she narrowly escaped death with a small group of co-workers. Their only hope of survival is an abandoned craft. However, the danger is not over yet. On the way, a huge monster living in the deep sea attacked them.

split (2016)

M. Night Shyamalan |James McAvoy, Anya Taylor-Joy, Haley Lu Richardson, et al |Netflix/Prime VideoKevin is a man of many identities. One minute she becomes a grumpy kid, the next minute she becomes a nice lady. However, all of her personas are gradually replaced by a new and deadlier form: the Beast. When Kevin abducts three teenage girls in broad daylight with plans to sacrifice them to the Beast, they must fight for their lives.

instinct (2019)

Halina Rein |Carice Van Houten, Marwan Kenzari, Ariane Schluter, and others. ,hbo maxPsychiatrist Nicole gets a new job at the prison. There she finds, among other things, the treatment of Idris, an intelligent and psychopathic sex offender. He’s about to go on vacation alone for the first time, but Nicole doesn’t trust him at all. A power game ensues between the two with dangerous consequences.