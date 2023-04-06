One of the top names in Hollywood today is Greta Gerwig. The actress took on new roles behind the camera and was nominated for an Oscar twice with her last feature films. The successful journey must continue with the arrival of the much awaited Barbiewhose trailer premiered this Tuesday.

In preparation for the feature of the most famous doll in the world, we have separated three great works of Gerwig’s career, either in front of or behind the camera.

3 best Greta Gerwig movies

Frances Ha

Starting with the film that took the actress to a new level, Frances Ha premiered in 2012 and not only features Gerwig as the protagonist, but also his script. The film is directed by Noah Baumbach, husband of Greta Gerwig.

The filmmaker plays Frances Halladay, a 27-year-old dancer struggling to make ends meet in New York. Questioning her profession and where she resides, Frances is jealous of her best friend Sophie, who seems to be moving up in life.

Lady Bird

if Frances Ha did indeed put Greta Gerwig on the map, Lady Bird showed his strength fully. Directed and scripted by the filmmaker, the film follows the story of Christine McPherson, a young woman who studies at a Catholic school and dreams of going to a prestigious university.

Lady Bird shows the portrait of a family with financial difficulties and the consequences on the ambition of a person in this situation. The film stars Saorise Ronan, Laurie Metcalf, Tracy Letts, Lucas Hedges and Timothée Chalamet.

Lady Bird was nominated for five Academy Awards: Best Picture, Best Original Screenplay, Best Actress, Best Supporting Actress, and Best Director.

lovely women

Reuniting with Saoirse Ronan, Greta Gerwig launched lovely womenin 2019. The adaptation of the classic tells the story of the sisters Meg, Jo, Beth and Amy March in the city of Concord, Massachusetts, in the 19th century.

lovely women features Florence Pugh, Emma Watson, Eliza Scanlen, Laura Dern, Timothée Chalamet, Meryl Streep, Tracy Letts, Bob Odenkirk, James Norton, Louis Garrel and Chris Cooper in the cast, in addition to, of course, Saoirse Ronan.

This time, Gerwig’s production had six Oscar nominations: Best Film, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Actress, Best Supporting Actress, Best Soundtrack and Best Costume Design, having won in the last category.